Amazon Prime Video has set a December 6 release date for the second season of Inside Edge, the Vivek Oberoi-starrer drama that offers an inside look at a fictionalised version of the Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League through the power-players behind the fictitious team Mumbai Mavericks. That means Inside Edge will return nearly two and a half years — 29 months, to be precise — after it premiered on Prime Video in July 2017 as the streaming service's first original series from India. Some of that is down to the makers' other commitments, with creator and director Karan Anshuman having worked on another Amazon original in Mirzapur as well.

Behind the scenes, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment return as executive producers on Inside Edge season 2. No new casting announcements have been made so far. The likes of Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Sanjay Suri are expected to return. Oberoi plays sports management company owner Vikrant Dhawan, Chadda is actress and Mumbai Mavericks co-owner Zarina Malik, Virwani is Mavericks star player Vayu Raghavan, Chaturvedi is rookie bowler Prashant Kanaujia, Bedi is Mavericks captain Arvind Vashishth, Gupta is Mavericks chief analyst and Vayu's sister Rohini Raghavan, and Suri is Mavericks coach Niranjan Suri.

The first season of Inside Edge was well-received in some parts and was nominated for best drama at the International Emmy Awards. For Amazon India, it will be the fifth new season of a scripted series this year, after the women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! in January, the Zoya Akhtar-directed drama Made in Heaven in March, the family sitcom remake Mind the Malhotras in June, and the Manoj Bajpayee-led action thriller The Family Man in September.

Inside Edge season 2 is out December 6 on Amazon Prime Video in India and around the world.