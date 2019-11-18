Technology News
Inside Edge Season 2 Trailer: Amazon’s First Indian Series Is Back After Two Years

With a couple of Sacred Games cast members along for the ride.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 15:39 IST
Inside Edge Season 2 Trailer: Amazon’s First Indian Series Is Back After Two Years

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Richa Chadha

Highlights
  • Inside Edge 2 release date is December 6 on Prime Video
  • New Inside Edge 2 trailer packs a lot of characters, story
  • Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi are new to Inside Edge 2 cast

As promised, the Inside Edge season 2 trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has released a three-minute look at the upcoming sophomore run of its first original series from India, which features nearly every character of the ensemble cast, including new powerful entrant Bhaisaab (Aamir Bashir) and the unlikely return of an old principal Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi), who can be glimpsed towards the end. The new Inside Edge season 2 trailer offers a peek at the myriad storylines that will be part of the new season, from Zarina Malik's (Richa Chadha) continued attempts to go up the ladder to Prashant Kanaujia (Siddhant Chaturvedi) pushing himself beyond the limit.

 

In addition to Bashir, Oberoi, Chadha, and Chaturvedi, the Inside Edge season 2 cast includes Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan, Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth, Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan, Amit Sial as Devender Mishra, and Sapna Pabbi as new love interest Mantra. Bashir isn't the only Sacred Games actor joining Inside Edge, with Luke Kenny spotted in the trailer as well. Behind the camera, ad-film director Aakash Bhatia has been partially handed the reins, alongside creator Karan Anshuman and Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh. Inside Edge is a production of Excel Entertainment, with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serving as executive producers.

The first season of Inside Edge — offering an inside look at a fictionalised version of the Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League through the power-players behind the fictitious team Mumbai Mavericks — was nominated for best drama at the International Emmy Awards. For Amazon India, it will be the fifth new season of a scripted series this year, after the women-centric comedy-drama Four More Shots Please!, the Zoya Akhtar-directed drama Made in Heaven, the family sitcom remake Mind the Malhotras, and the Manoj Bajpayee-led action thriller The Family Man.

Here's the synopsis for Inside Edge season 2, from Amazon:

“In the next edition of the Power-Play League, a volatile Vayu Raghavan leads the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary yet, the Haryana Hurricanes, who are led by a reinvented Arvind Vashisht. But the teams must also counter colossal scandals that'll rock the world of cricket. In the sport's upper echelons, Zarina Malik allies with Bhaisaab, but those in the shadows threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control.”

Inside Edge season 2 is out December 6 on Amazon Prime Video in India and around the world.

