Technology News
loading

INOX Warns of ‘Retributive Measures’ as Bollywood Skips Theatres for Streaming Amid Pandemic

PVR Cinemas said it was “disappointed” but is confident things will go back to normal.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 May 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
INOX Warns of ‘Retributive Measures’ as Bollywood Skips Theatres for Streaming Amid Pandemic

Photo Credit: Amazon/Sony Pictures/Abundantia

Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi, one of the films sold to Amazon

Highlights
  • Seven theatrical films have been sold to Prime Video
  • INOX, PVR see it as a violation of 'mutual partnership'
  • In the US, AMC Theaters has banned Universal Pictures

With Amazon Prime Video becoming the first streaming service in India to announce that several movies would skip theatres that remain shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and directly release on its platform, cinema chains — including the likes of INOX and PVR Cinemas — have responded to the change in release strategies that represents a threat to their business model. Both INOX and PVR said they were “disappointed” by the decision of the producers to disregard the theatrical window and go straight-to-streaming. But while PVR was more neutral and retains confidence in the existing model once things go back to normal, INOX was more assertive and warned of “retributive measures” against “such fair-weather friends”.

INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on a [streaming] platform by skipping the theatrical window run,” INOX said in a mailed statement, which was issued after the reveal of Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, but prior to the others. “The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting. […] Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners. Needless to say, INOX will be constrained to examine its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in dealing with such fair-weather friends.”

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani told HuffPost India: “We are disappointed with Gulabo Sitabo's decision to go straight to a streaming platform. We were hoping that the producers would accede to our request to hold back their film's release till cinemas reopened. [… A theatrical release is the] best way for audiences to experience the labour and creative genius of our filmmakers. […] Cinema exhibition has regularly faced competition from new emerging distribution platforms over the last many years, and it has continued to enjoy cine-goers' patronage and affinity. […] We are confident, once we get to the other side of this phase, there would be enough pent-up demand by cine-goers who have been cooped up at homes for the last many weeks.”

Though Amazon was the first officially, it's likely not going to be the last one to acquire theatrical films for streaming in India. Disney+ Hotstar is reportedly in discussions over Disney-owned Fox Star Studios' Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Meanwhile, Netflix is said to be in “final” talks with T-Series over a multi-film deal. Additionally, India isn't the only country where this battle is being raged. In the US, after Universal Pictures boasted of the success of Trolls World Tour that went direct to video-on-demand — albeit not in India — leading chain AMC Theaters said it was banning the studio.

But not everyone is receiving the same amount of flak from cinema chains. Warner Bros. follows Universal on Friday with the second major animated movie, Scoob!, though that will also not be available in India. And next Friday on May 22, Netflix will première the Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae-starrer The Lovebirds, which it acquired from Paramount Pictures. Disney will follow that up with its Artemis Fowl adaptation straight to Disney+ Hotstar on June 12, and then the movie recording of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton on July 3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bollywood, INOX, PVR Cinemas, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vivo X50 to Launch on June 1, Gimbal Camera System Teased

Related Stories

INOX Warns of ‘Retributive Measures’ as Bollywood Skips Theatres for Streaming Amid Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Adds Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily High-Speed Data for 84 Days
  2. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  5. ‘Retributive’ INOX Warns Bollywood Over Skipping Theatres for Streaming
  6. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  8. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  10. Amazon Prime Snags Bollywood Premieres as Pandemic Closes Theatres
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA
  2. Aarogya Setu: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea to De-Link App From Website
  3. INOX Warns of ‘Retributive Measures’ as Bollywood Skips Theatres for Streaming Amid Pandemic
  4. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Bill Gates, Discusses Global Response to COVID-19
  5. Vivo X50 to Launch on June 1, Gimbal Camera System Teased
  6. Realme TV, Realme Watch India Launch Set for May 25, Company Announces
  7. Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report
  8. Celebrity Law Firm Representing Priyanka Chopra Hacked, Attackers Demand $42 Million Ransom: Reports
  9. Messenger Rooms by Facebook Allowing Up to 50 Group Video Participants Now Rolling Out Globally
  10. Amazon Prime Video Snags Bollywood Premieres as Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Theatres
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com