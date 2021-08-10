Indian Matchmaking season 2 is a go. Netflix announced Monday that Sima from Mumbai — that's how Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia introduces herself to prospective clients — would return for a second season of its much talked-about arranged marriage reality series. Created by Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking premiered last July and was viewed widely, though was deemed problematic and criticised for propagating discrimination based on caste, skin colour, and gender stereotypes among others. Still, Indian Matchmaking season 1 was nominated at the 2021 Emmys.

Netflix didn't offer any details on Indian Matchmaking season 2, except that it would follow “some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it's time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert.” Alongside, Netflix announced the largest-ever open casting call for several of its reality series including Indian Matchmaking — you can submit yourself for consideration at NetflixReality.com with a one-minute video, as long as you're 18 years old and reside in the US, the UK, Canada, or Ireland.

Mundhra is also an executive producer on Indian Matchmaking alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and J.C. Begley. Indian Matchmaking is a production of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Here's the official synopsis for Indian Matchmaking from Netflix: