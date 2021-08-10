Technology News
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Netflix Renews Problematic Series, Announces Open Casting Call

Sima from Mumbai is back, and you can apply to be a part of season 2.

10 August 2021
Photo Credit: Netflix

Sima Taparia (left) in Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking season 2 is a go. Netflix announced Monday that Sima from Mumbai — that's how Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia introduces herself to prospective clients — would return for a second season of its much talked-about arranged marriage reality series. Created by Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking premiered last July and was viewed widely, though was deemed problematic and criticised for propagating discrimination based on caste, skin colour, and gender stereotypes among others. Still, Indian Matchmaking season 1 was nominated at the 2021 Emmys.

Netflix didn't offer any details on Indian Matchmaking season 2, except that it would follow “some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it's time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert.” Alongside, Netflix announced the largest-ever open casting call for several of its reality series including Indian Matchmaking — you can submit yourself for consideration at NetflixReality.com with a one-minute video, as long as you're 18 years old and reside in the US, the UK, Canada, or Ireland.

Mundhra is also an executive producer on Indian Matchmaking alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and J.C. Begley. Indian Matchmaking is a production of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Here's the official synopsis for Indian Matchmaking from Netflix:

What happens when you're ready to meet someone but the dating apps feel superficial and aren't yielding the desired results? Meet the single millennials who have decided that it's time to revisit methods from the past and look to the experts. Over 8 episodes, elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia learns about her clients with painstaking precision — from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings — as she guides them towards their perfect match. From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, these young singles go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates — often with their family in tow — to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime.

