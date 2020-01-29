India vs New Zealand third Twenty20 International match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29. India has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and New Zealand would be looking to win today's match to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his team would want to seal the series with today's win to make up for losing last year's T20I series. It's a must-win game for New Zealand today, with two more matches left after today's game. The India vs New Zealand third T20I cricket match will be broadcasted live on TV and will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

2020 is the World Cup year when it comes to the Twenty20 International format. Both India and New Zealand would want to work out several combinations and learn from this series. New Zealand is probably missing some of its key players but it gives the team a lot of room to experiment. If India wins today's match, they'll win their first Twenty20 International series in New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Third T20 International - What time will it begin?

The third India vs New Zealand T20 International cricket match will start at 12:20pm (IST) on Wednesday, January 29. If you're following the match live on TV or via a live stream, the preview shows with analysis will begin slightly earlier.

India vs New Zealand Third T20 International - Where is the match?

The third India vs New Zealand T20I cricket match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, in New Zealand. Today's match is the third T20I in a five-match series. India has won the first two matches so far.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand Third T20I cricket match?

You can watch the third India vs New Zealand T20I cricket match today via cable TV networks or online via streaming service Hotstar. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 in SD and Star Sports 1 HD in high definition. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar, in case you're at work or on the move. The match will begin at 12:20pm (IST) on Wednesday. Star Sports will offer Hindi commentary on its Star Sports 3 channel.

India vs New Zealand Third T20I cricket match - How to check live scores

If you're unable to watch the match live, you can stay tuned to live scores from the India vs New Zealand game today by following live scores at NDTV Sports or ESPNCricinfo. You may also simply use Google and get a live scorecard when the game is on.

India Playing XI (probable): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (probable): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett