India vs New Zealand second ODI is set to begin at 7:30am (IST) on Saturday. New Zealand has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series by winning the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match against India. Virat Kohli and his team will now look towards levelling the series in a must-win game. India had earlier won the T20I series against New Zealand before getting defeated in the first ODI in a new series in New Zealand. Saturday's game will be a pressure game for the Indian cricket team, but it's not like the team hasn't been there before.

India vs New Zealand second ODI - What time will the match begin?

The second India vs New Zealand ODI cricket match will begin at 7:30am IST on Saturday. The match is being played at Eden Park, Auckland in New Zealand. Preview shows and pitch report will begin slightly earlier though. But you're sorted if you set your morning alarm for 7am IST to watch the match live.

India vs New Zealand second ODI - Where can I watch the match live online and on TV?

You can watch the India vs New Zealand second ODI live online on Hotstar. You can catch the match live on Hotstar's website or its apps available on multiple platforms. For cable TV viewers, the India vs New Zealand second ODI cricket match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports will broadcast the cricket match in both English and Hindi commentary.

India vs New Zealand second ODI - How can I follow live scores?

In case you're on the move, and can't stream the India vs New Zealand second ODI, you can still follow a live scorecard of the cricket match on your mobile phone or a portable device. You can browse live scores from the match on NDTV Sports or by simply searching for the match on Google.

New Zealand Playing XI (probable): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, 10 Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee

India Playing XI (probable): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah