India vs New Zealand 1st ODI is taking place in Hamilton today. The match will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on Hotstar. So all you need to do is keep your phone or laptop ready set to experience what Virat Kohli and his team has to take on the Kiwi players. The ODI match is the next after the Twenty20 International (T20I) series played between India and New Zealand teams that gave a 5-0 series win to the Indian team. Also, it will be the first in the series that will have three matches in total.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match time

The first India vs New Zealand ODI cricket match time is scheduled for 7:30am IST. The Star Sports Network will telecast the 50-over match through its TV channels and via an online live stream.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI location details

The India vs New Zealand ODI match will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton. It is believed to be a tough play for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who'll stand in front of Virat Kohli and his 10 contenders.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming

To give all the latest updates about the pitch and the Indian and New Zealand teams, the Star Sports Network will kick off the telecast of the first India vs New Zealand ODI match a little before it begins officially. You can watch the match live through Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will also be simulcast on DD Sports. Furthermore, Hotstar will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live scores

If you don't have time to stick to a screen to catch the action live, you can get live scores and ball-by-ball updates from the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match directly on your smartphone. You can download NDTV Sports or ESPNCricinfo app on your device to get the latest updates while on-the-move.

India Playing XI (probable): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (probable): Martin Guptill, Henry Nichols, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Scott Kuggeleijn