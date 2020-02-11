Technology News
India vs New Zealand Third ODI Match: How to Watch Live Online, Check Scores

India vs New Zealand third ODI cricket match is the final one in the ODI series.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 06:30 IST
India vs New Zealand Third ODI Match: How to Watch Live Online, Check Scores

Photo Credit: AFP

India vs New Zealand third ODI kicks off at 7:30AM IST today

Highlights
  • India vs New Zealand third ODI is scheduled for Tuesday
  • New Zealand currently leads the series 2-0
  • The final India vs New Zealand ODI will begin at 7:30am IST

India vs New Zealand third ODI cricket match is set to begin at 7:30am (IST) today. New Zealand is looking to sweep the series 3-0 after a win in the second ODI last weekend. Virat Kohli and his team would be looking to win the third ODI against New Zealand to prevent a whitewash. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is set to return to the team for today's cricket match. The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Bay Oval, New Zealand. The match will be broadcasted on cable television and a live stream will also be available.

India vs New Zealand third ODI - What time will the match begin?

The third India vs New Zealand ODI cricket match will kick off at 7:30am IST today. The match is being played at Bay Oval cricket stadium in the Bay of Plenty area in New Zealand. Preview shows along with analysis and pitch report will begin slightly earlier though.

India vs New Zealand third ODI - Where can I live stream the cricket match or watch it on cable television?

You can watch the India vs New Zealand third ODI live online on Hotstar. You can watch the third ODI cricket match live on Hotstar's website or its mobile apps. On cable TV, the India vs New Zealand third ODI cricket match will be available on the Star Sports network with both English and Hindi commentary options.

India vs New Zealand third ODI - How to follow live scores?

In case you're on the move, and can't stream the India vs New Zealand third ODI, you can still follow live scores of the cricket match on your mobile phone, tablet, or a laptop. You can browse live scores from the match on NDTV Sports or by searching for the match on Google.

New Zealand Playing XI (probable): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, 10 Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee

India Playing XI (probable): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

