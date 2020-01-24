Technology News
India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online

India vs New Zealand first T20I match begins at 12:20pm (IST) today.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 12:13 IST
India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online

Photo Credit: AFP

Virat Kohli and his team take on New Zealand in a T20 International match today

Highlights
  • India vs New Zealand T20 International cricket match starts at 12:20pm
  • You can live stream the India vs New Zealand T20I match on Hotstar
  • India and New Zealand will play a total of five T20 matches

India is set to take on New Zealand in a five-match T20 International series starting Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli and his team recently defeated Australia 2-1 in an ODI series at home. The Indian cricket team will be hoping to continue its winning streak in New Zealand, starting with today's Twenty20 International match at Eden Park, Auckland. While New Zealand's team is struck with a number of injured players, India's Shikhar Dhawan will also be missing today's first T20I match against New Zealand. Read on for details on how to watch the match online and other details. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand was earlier defeated 3-0 by Australia in a Test series. The Kiwis would be facing a strong Indian team before they head to Australia for a three-match ODI series. Last year, New Zealand had beaten India 2-1 in a T20 International series. That might offer some confidence to the New Zealand team as they take on India in Friday's match.

India Playing XI (probable): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (probable): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett

India vs New Zealand First T20 International - What time will it begin?

The first India vs New Zealand T20 International cricket match will begin at 12:20pm (IST) on Friday, January 24. The preview shows with pitch reports and analysis will kick off slightly earlier.

India vs New Zealand First T20 International - Where is the match?

India will take on New Zealand in a T20 International cricket match at Eden Park, Auckland in New Zealand. This will be the first T20I in a five-match series.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand First T20 International cricket match?

The first India vs New Zealand T20 cricket match will be broadcasted on both satellite television networks and online streaming service Hotstar. You can watch the match in SD on Star Sports 1 and in HD on Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. Start Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will broadcast the cricket match with Hindi commentary.

If you're working today or on the move, you can watch the India vs New Zealand T20 international cricket match online on Hotstar, which will be live streaming it. The match will begin at 12:20pm (IST) on Friday.

India vs New Zealand First T20 International - How to follow live scores

You can follow live scores from the first India vs New Zealand T20I cricket match at NDTV Sports or on ESPNCricinfo. You can also directly get a live scorecard of the cricket match via Google.

India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
