India vs Australia Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Get Score Updates

India vs Australia 2nd ODI is a must-win game for Virat Kohli and his team.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 12:23 IST
India vs Australia Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Get Score Updates

Photo Credit: AFP

The second India vs Australia ODI begins at 1:30pm today and will be streamed live online

Highlights
  • India vs Australia 2nd ODI on Friday will be live-streamed on Hotstar
  • Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to level the series today
  • The India vs Australia match will begin at 1:30pm today

India vs Australia cricket match is set to kick off at 1:30pm today at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The second ODI (one day international) will see India trying to level the series after a crushing defeat in first India vs Australia match. The three-match series is currently led by Australia after David Warner and Aaron Finch put up a solid partnership, the highest ever for any wicket against India during the first ODI. Today's cricket match is crucial for Virat Kohli and his team to prevent Australia from winning the series. The India vs Australia second ODI cricket match will be live-streamed on Hotstar in India.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI - What time will the match start?

The second India vs Australia ODI will begin at 1:30pm on January 17, 2020. The toss will take place at 1:00pm and the match will begin half an hour later. In India, the India vs Australia cricket match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar in India in case you're working today and are looking for a way to stream the match on a mobile device or a desktop. The pre-match analysis and pitch reports will be broadcasted well ahead of the match.

How to live stream the India vs Australia cricket match?

If you're working or are on the move, you can live stream the India vs Australia 2nd ODI cricket match on your mobile phone, laptop, or a tablet via Hotstar and its mobile apps. The streaming service will stream the cricket match live along with the pre-match analysis.

In case you haven't subscribed to Hotstar, you'll be able to watch the India vs Australia cricket match online for free but you'll have access to a delayed feed. You can sign up for Hotstar's monthly plan (Rs. 299 per month) or an annual subscription plan (Rs. 999). Apart from sports, you'll also get access to a range of TV shows, movies, and original content.

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI on TV?

The second India vs Australia ODI will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network in India. You can pick from a standard definition or a high definition feed, depending on your subscription or DTH service provider. If you're wondering which channel, tune in to Start Sports 1 around 1pm on Friday.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI – How to check live score online?

Once the India vs Australia cricket match begins today, you'll be able to check ball-by-ball live scores online. Your best bet is to simply Google the score. With a simple query, you'll be able to view the live score during the India vs Australia cricket match today, be it on an Android-based smartphone or an iPhone.

In case you're looking for a detailed live score during the match, you can visit several websites such as NDTV Sports, ESPNCricinfo, and others.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

Further reading: Cricket, India Vs Australia, Hotstar
