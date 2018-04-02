Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google, Facebook, Reliance Jio Show Intent to Bid for India Cricket Rights on Tuesday

 
, 02 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google, Facebook, Reliance Jio Show Intent to Bid for India Cricket Rights on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Chubby Chandru/Wikimedia

Highlights

  • Rights cover cricket in India between 2018-2023
  • Three different categories on sale
  • Fight for digital rights much tougher

Google, Facebook, and Reliance Jio are among the companies that have shown intent to bid for the broadcasting rights to cricket in India over the next five years through 2023, which will be sold by the BCCI, India's national cricket body, through an online auction on Tuesday, April 3. They will contest for the rights alongside two established broadcasters, Star India and Sony Pictures Network India, and streaming service YuppTV.

This is the first time Google has entered the running for sports rights in India. Facebook had contested the broadcasting rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the two-month Twenty20 cricket league, in September last year, but lost to Star India. Reliance Jio had digital rights for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which were showcased on its JioTV platform.

The rights on sale cover home internationals for men and women and domestic Indian cricket from April 15, 2018 to March 31, 2023. There are a total of three categories: one, the global television rights and rest of the world digital rights (GTVRD); two, the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent (ID); and three, the global consolidated rights (GCR).

Star India, which runs Star Sports and Hotstar, is the incumbent going into the Tuesday bid. It will face stiffer competition this time around on the digital rights front, compared to the last auction where no one bothered with digital rights, according to an industry expert who spoke with The Hindu.

The BCCI claims it will be the first time in sport that media rights will be sold via an online auction, which it believes will bring more transparency to the bidding process, as opposed to the existing closed-bid auction. On Tuesday, the BCCI will evaluate the "technical and financial feasibility" of the six parties before it kicks off the bidding process at 2pm IST.

Photo by Chubby Chandru / CC BY

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, India cricket, Cricket, Cricket in India, Media rights, Facebook, Hotstar, Star India, Sony India, Sony Pictures Network India, Reliance Jio, Yupp, YuppTV
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Price in India Slashed Following Galaxy S9 Series Launch
Google, Facebook, Reliance Jio Show Intent to Bid for India Cricket Rights on Tuesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Renewal Option Not Visible In MyJio App? Try This
  2. Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out in India
  3. Jio Prime Membership Renewal Is Free, Here's How to Do It Right Now
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Price Cut in India
  5. Oppo F7 to Be Available in India Today via Offline Flash Sale
  6. China's Tiangong Space Lab Mostly Burns Up on Re-Entry in South Pacific
  7. Jio Prime Free for Another 12 Months for All Existing Users
  8. Samsung Notebook 3, Notebook 5 With Windows 10 Launched
  9. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Price, Images, Specifications Leaked
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.