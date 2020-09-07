Technology News
loading

Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, 12 Others Sign New Self-Regulation Code

It facilitates user complaints, which sends streaming towards the direction of TV channels in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 September 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, 12 Others Sign New Self-Regulation Code

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Highlights
  • Streaming services adopted initial self-regulation in January 2019
  • New code expands on that with a grievance redressal mechanism
  • PM Modi government had been pushing for more self-censorship

Is streaming going to look more like TV in India? Fifteen online platforms — including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, JioCinema, Discovery+, Hungama, Shemaroo, Arre, HoiChoi, Flickstree, and MX Player — have signed a new self-regulation code dubbed the “Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs (Online Curated Content Providers)” that involves setting up a grievance redressal mechanism. That's similar to how TV channels operate in India, as they are required to address user complaints. But thankfully, there doesn't seem to be a fine or licence suspension in place, which should dissuade fears of overt self-censorship.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) unveiled the new self-regulation code over the weekend, noting that it's meant to “empower consumers with information and tools to assist them in making informed choice” and “nurture creativity and provide creators the freedom to tell the finest stories.” But the IAMAI didn't detail how exactly the latter would happen. Instead, its announcement only talks about what it offers customers. This is possibly because the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had been pushing for more self-censorship.

First up, as part of the Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs, streaming services will provide content descriptions, age ratings, and parental controls. Additionally, they must also set up a Consumer Complaints Department and/ or an internal committee, as well as an advisory panel, to hear user complaints, appeals, and escalations. Said advisory panel must have three people minimum, including two senior executives of the platform, and one independent external advisor. The external advisors will be appointed within the next 60 days.

It's unclear what changes the Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs has made in contrast to the Digital Curated Content Complaint Council (DCCCC), which only five platforms — Arre, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio, SonyLIV, and Voot — were on board with. It expands on the initial self-regulation code — Code of Best Practices for Online Curated Content Providers — that was established in January last year. And with users now having the option to complain about content on streaming services, we might be looking at more majoritarian influences and/or pro-government censorship.

Both Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video have been particularly guilty of this already, having removed episodes of select shows that were critical of the PM Modi-led government, or dealt with Hindu nationalism, violence against Muslims, and the Kashmir situation.

In a prepared statement, IAMAI's digital entertainment committee chair Tarun Katial said: “The Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs is built around a shared belief that consumer empowerment and creative excellence are key to the long-term success of the Indian entertainment industry. With the Framework for Age Classification, Content Descriptions and parental controls in combination with a grievance redressal system, we've made it easier for consumers to make the right viewing decisions for themselves and their families.

“The combination of empowering consumers and enabling creative excellence will help Online Curated Content Providers be at the forefront of taking the best stories from India to the world and bringing the finest stories from around the world to Indian consumers. Most of the major streaming services have adopted the Code and we look forward to others joining.”

The new self-regulation code is already in place.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot, Viacom 18, Zee5, ALT Balaji, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, Discovery Plus, Hungama, Shemaroo, Arre, HoiChoi, MX Player, ALTBalaji, JioCinema, IAMAI
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starts Receiving September Security Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update: Report
Poco M2 Teased to Feature Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, 12 Others Sign New Self-Regulation Code
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  4. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  5. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  6. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  7. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Debuts in India With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display
  8. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  9. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  3. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  5. Samsung to Shut Down Its Sole China TV Factory by November
  6. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More
  7. Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update
  9. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India
  10. Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com