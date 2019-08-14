Technology News
Independence Day: How to Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech on YouTube, Google Search

The YouTube live stream of PM Modi's will commence at 6:30am IST.

Updated: 14 August 2019 18:05 IST
Independence Day: How to Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech on YouTube, Google Search

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Narendra Modi

Highlights
  • Viewers can watch PM's speech on Doordarshan's YouTube channel
  • Google will digitise content from two decades from AIR and Doordarshan
  • India will celebrate it's 73rd Independence Day on August 15

As part of Google's collaboration with India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati, events of national importance like the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations will be live telecast on YouTube and Google Search.

Viewers from across the globe will be able to watch the Prime Minister's speech live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel, as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, the Internet giant said in a Tuesday statement. You can also catch it here.


The live stream will commence at 6:30am IST, Google said. The link to the YouTube live feed will be made available on Google Search - both mobile phones and desktop - when users search for 'India Independence Day'.

The best of Prasar Bharati's broadcast programming will also be brought to digital users across age-groups, in varied languages.

"Google will also work towards digitising a wealth of content from over two decades from All India Radio and Doordarshan on Google Arts & Culture, and host digital archives of Prasar Bharati in over 12 Indian languages on YouTube," Google, which owns YouTube, said.

According to Prasar Bharati, the partnership has also played a key role in creating a mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digitally savvy and are increasingly consuming media through smartphones and other devices.

Further reading: YouTube, Google, Independence Day 2019
Independence Day: How to Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech on YouTube, Google Search
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.