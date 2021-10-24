India and Pakistan are set to face off today in a Twenty20 World Cup cricket match taking place in Dubai. The anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be the first between the neighbouring countries in over two years as they last faced each other at Old Trafford during the ODI World Cup in England in June 2019. The latest cricket match between India and Pakistan will be a part of the 45 T20 matches that are being played between 16 participating nations in Dubai. You can watch Ind vs Pak T20 live online or on your TV.

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2021 time

The India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match will take place at 7:30pm IST today (October 23). You can expect some pre-match discussion both online and offline to set the stage for the matchup between the neighbours.

How to watch Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2021 live in India

You can watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match live today on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You will be required to have a subscription for the service to tune into the cricket match on time. It can be Disney+ Hotstar Super that is priced at Rs. 899 a year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium that comes at an annual charge of Rs. 1,499. You can also watch India versus Pakistan match live on your mobile device by getting the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription available at Rs. 499 a year.

If you don't want to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can watch today's India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match live on Star India's bouquet of channels on your television. The bouquet includes Star Sports and its local-language affiliates, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada that will offer commentary in local languages.

Prasar Bharti (All India Radio) will also provide the live commentary of the India versus Pakistan cricket match through its specific radio stations.

In addition to online and traditional channels for showing the match live, you can get score updates on Google. Twitter has also recently introduced cricket scorecard to provide live scores through the Explore tab and Events page available on its platform.