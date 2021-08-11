Technology News
loading

Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022

The movie sequel will feature all of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 August 2021 12:03 IST
Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022

Photo Credit: BBC, Sega. Composite: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Idris Elba (left), Knuckles (right)

Highlights
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date is April 8, 2022 globally
  • Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey lead Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast
  • Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler returns on sequel

Idris Elba is joining Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Suicide Squad and Luther star announced Tuesday that he would voice Knuckles — a red hot-headed anthropomorphic echidna created by Takashi Yuda — in the sequel to the 2020 American live-action movie take on Sega's video gaming franchise. Elba joins previously-announced returning cast of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as his nemesis and mad scientist Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as adoptive parents Tom and Maddie Wachowski, Adam Pally as Tom's deputy Wade Whipple, and Natasha Rothwell as Maddie's older sister Rachel. Elba is the first new major name to be unveiled for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“Knock, knock... #SonicMovie2 #Knuckles,” Elba wrote in a caption alongside a photo of Knuckles' hand he posted to his social media channels on Tuesday, revealing that he was part of the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie. First introduced in the 1994 video game Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Knuckles is the last living member of his race and a guardian of a huge gemstone called Master Emerald. He's initially duped into helping Robotnik, and opposing Sonic and Tails, before learning the villain's trickery and switching sides. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set up to riff on this narrative, with the first film ending with Robotnik planning a return to Earth, and the reveal of Tails.

Review: Sonic the Hedgehog Wants to Be Deadpool for Kids, but It Doesn't Know Sonic

Behind the scenes, Jeff Fowler returns as director on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, working off a screenplay by Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Brandon Trost (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) is the cinematographer, and Junkie XL (Justice League Snyder Cut) is the composer.

Producers on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 include Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher for Original Film, and Toru Nakahara and Takeshi Ito for Sega of America. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a production of Sega Sammy Group, Original Film, Marza Animation Planet, and Blur Studio. Paramount Pictures is the global distributor, with Viacom18 Studios — a joint venture between Reliance Industries-owned Network18 and Paramount's parent ViacomCBS — handling distribution in India.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is slated to release April 8, 2022 in cinemas worldwide, including India. It was first put into development in May last year.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Idris Elba, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date, Paramount Pictures, Viacom18 Studios, Sega
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million

Related Stories

Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  3. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  6. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  7. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  9. Poco F3 GT Review: Only Performance Focussed?
  10. OnePlus Trolls Samsung Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ethereum Whales Consolidate Positions in Cryptocurrency Market With Multi-Million Dollar Trading
  2. Every Cannes Movie Coming to Mubi India, From Adam Driver’s Annette to Palme d’Or Winner Titane
  3. iQoo 8 Pro Camera Samples, Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications Surface
  4. Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes
  5. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demand to Beat Q1 Profit Expectations
  6. Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
  7. Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
  8. Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  9. Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025
  10. Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com