NDTV Gadgets360.com

Hulu Ups Price for Live-TV Service, Cuts Basic Package Price

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hulu Ups Price for Live-TV Service, Cuts Basic Package Price

Hulu's live-TV streaming service will cost $5 (roughly Rs. 360) more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 (roughly Rs. 140) cheaper.

Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with CNN, ESPN and a few dozen other channels over the internet, will cost $45 (roughly Rs. 3,200) a month starting February 26, as Hulu seeks to make that service more profitable. The new price is comparable to a basic plan from Sony's rival PlayStation Vue, but more expensive than Google's YouTube TV and AT&T's DirecTV Now.

The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after it airs.

That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 (roughly Rs. 430) a month, down from $8, when bought without Live TV. An ad-free version stays at $12 (roughly Rs. 850). The price cut for the ad-supported version comes just a week after Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay for their services as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.

Hulu debuted its live-TV streaming service in 2017 and says the price increase represents the value of channels it has added, such as the CW and Discovery Channel, as well as technology upgrades.

Separately, YouTube said Wednesday that it will roll out YouTube TV to more markets so that 98 percent of US households would be able to subscribe. Before, it was 85 percent. Even with the expansion, some markets won't get all of the broadcast networks because YouTube doesn't have deals with all of the local stations carrying network programs. That's a similar constraint with rival services as well.

The streaming landscape is changing as more media companies are launching their own services. Disney is launching its own streaming service in 2019 in a challenge to Netflix's dominance. WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, will also have its own service to showcase its blockbuster movies and HBO series. NBCUniversal also plans its own service in 2020.

These services will run in concert with the cable-like bundles from Hulu, YouTube and others. They are aimed at people who have cut the cord on cable services — or have never subscribed — and typically don't offer as wide a range of channels as cable.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hulu, DirecTV Now
Google to Appeal EUR 50 Million French Data Consent Fine
Pricee
Hulu Ups Price for Live-TV Service, Cuts Basic Package Price
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  3. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  4. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  5. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  6. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  7. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  8. Moto G7 Family’s Full Specifications Leaked, Spotted in Photos and Renders
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  10. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.