Huawei, Tencent Sign Deal on Streaming Services

The deal will give the two inter-working accounts, collaborative operations and shared technologies on their video platforms.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 18:23 IST
Chinese tech giants Huawei and Tencent have inked an agreement to seek deep cooperation on streaming services, during the ongoing 7th China Internet Audio and Video Convention in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

According to the deal, they will achieve inter-working accounts, collaborative operations and shared technologies on their video platforms.

Huawei device users, through the Huawei Video app, can have a smoother experience of HD and quality streaming from Tencent Video app, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. Huawei Video will share with Tencent Video its AI enhancement and high-performance audio and video technologies to strengthen acoustic and visual effects.

Sun Zhonghuai, CEO of Penguin Pictures and Vice-President of Tencent Holdings, said the cooperation would help Tencent's mass video resources to reach Huawei end-users.

"Huawei is committed to an inclusive, win-win innovation ecosystem and is willing to become the amplifier and accelerator of its partners worldwide," said Zhang Ping'an, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service.

Huawei Video will also provide feedback for content creation based on user demand data, which allows its partners to know consumer preferences for video content as well as their watching habits.

As a global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and regions, helping connect one-third of the world's population.

Further reading: Tencent Video, Huawei Video
