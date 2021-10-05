Technology News
loading

House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Prequel Teases Fire, Blood, and Dragons

“Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 October 2021 20:12 IST
House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Prequel Teases Fire, Blood, and Dragons

Photo Credit: HBO

The first House of the Dragon trailer is here

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon release set for 2022 worldwide
  • First House of the Dragon trailer features many Targaryens
  • House of the Dragon to air on HBO and HBO Max

House of the Dragon trailer has arrived — out of the blue. On Tuesday, HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for its first Game of Thrones prequel spin-off series House of the Dragon, as part of its launch date announcement into Europe. (HBO Max arrives October 26 in Europe.) The first House of the Dragon trailer sets up the series' setting — 200 years before the fall of the Iron Throne — when the Targaryens took over Westeros with the help of dragons. The one-minute House of the Dragon teaser doesn't tell us much, but it does build the mood of the series.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood,” an unseen speaker says in the House of the Dragon teaser trailer, while we are shown glimpses of the primary characters: the Hand of the King pin on Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Kign Viserys I (Paddy Considine) holding the sword and sitting on a throne, and his kids Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) on a beach. There's a brief glimpse of a Targaryen in combat, a tourney, and Otto's daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

“Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did,” the speaker returns as we see a Targaryen woman whose face we can't see strode towards a much different Iron Throne than the one we remember from Game of Thrones. This one is rawer, more pointy, and there are swords welded into the ground all around it. This is mighty dangerous, I must say, especially for any rulers predisposed to a drink. The first House of the Dragon trailer then wraps with a title card and reiterating its 2022 release window.

Created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal and based on Martin's Fire & Blood book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. While the book begins with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, House of the Dragon is starting off with his great-great-grandson Viserys I. That means House of the Dragon will lead us very soon into the famed civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Condal serves as co-showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik who will direct the House of the Dragon pilot and additional episodes. Greg Yaitanes (House), Clare Kilner (The Alienist), and Geeta V. Patel (Meet the Patels) will also direct episodes. Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik also serve as executive producers on House of the Dragon alongside writer Sara Lee Hess (House), Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones), and Ron Schmidt (Watchmen). Yaitanes is a co-executive producer.

House of the Dragon releases in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. It will likely air on Disney+ Hotstar in India, as HBO Max is still a while off from a local launch despite recent reports.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon trailer, Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Hollywood, Fire and Blood, George RR Martin, GRRM, Emma DArcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Android 12 Brings Back the Dessert Names Tradition With ‘Snow Cone’

Related Stories

House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Prequel Teases Fire, Blood, and Dragons
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  3. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  6. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Were Down for Many Hours
  9. Moto G31 Price, Key Specifications, Design Surface Online
  10. Delhi Restaurant Adds 'Digital Thaali' to Menu, Accepts Crypto Payments
#Latest Stories
  1. House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Prequel Teases Fire, Blood, and Dragons
  2. Android 12 Brings Back the Dessert Names Tradition With ‘Snow Cone’
  3. Netflix Launches Play Something, Fast Laughs Features for its Android App
  4. India Ranks Second on Global Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
  5. Facebook Outage Shows Need for More Players: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager
  6. NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal To Launch His Own NFT Collection With Ethernity Chain
  7. Russian Actors Blast Off to Attempt a World First: A Movie in Space
  8. Apple Commemorates Steve Jobs' 10th Death Anniversary With Special Homepage Takeover
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 RAM, Storage Configurations, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 Winners: Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com