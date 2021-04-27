Technology News
loading

House of the Dragon Filming Begins, to Release in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max

Game of Thrones prequel another step closer to reality.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 April 2021 11:28 IST
House of the Dragon Filming Begins, to Release in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max

Photo Credit: HBO

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans at House of the Dragon table read

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon season 1 to have 10 episodes
  • Follows the story of House Targaryen 300 years ago
  • Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke in House of the Dragon cast

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is now in production and will premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max in the US. If HBO's deal with Star India is still in place, House of the Dragon will air on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Created by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Colony co-creator Ryan Condal who serves as co-showrunner with Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, House of the Dragon is set 300 years prior to the events we've witnessed and depicts the story of House Targaryen, as drawn from Martin's Fire & Blood book, the first of two volumes. The second is yet unpublished.

HBO posted seven photos of House of the Dragon cast at the table read on Monday, alongside a straightforward caption: “Fire will reign. The HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to HBO Max in 2022.” The photos feature cast members we've all known previously about, including Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Those who have read Fire & Blood will realise that the HBO series isn't going for a line-to-line adaptation. While the book begins with Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, House of the Dragon is starting off with his great-great-grandson Viserys I. That means House of the Dragon will lead us very soon into the famed civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons — mentioned on Game of Thrones and in A Song of Ice and Fire book with a similar title — though it's unclear whether it will leave out the rest of the Targaryen tale or depict it via flashbacks.

Behind the scenes, Emmy-winner Sapochnik will direct the House of the Dragon pilot and additional episodes. Fellow Emmy-winner Greg Yaitanes (House), Clare Kilner (The Alienist), and Geeta V. Patel (Meet the Patels) will helm the remaining episodes of the 10-episode season 1. Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik also serve as executive producers on the Game of Thrones prequel alongside writer Sara Lee Hess (House), Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones), and Ron Schmidt (Watchmen). Yaitanes is a co-executive producer.

HBO is reportedly developing several other Thrones spin-offs in addition to House of the Dragon. In January, we heard of a Dunk & Egg prequel that would follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen; and an animated HBO Max series in very early stages. And then in March, reports filtered in of three more prequels in the works: “9 Voyages” that would follow the aforementioned Sea Snake, “10,000 Ships” about Dorne's warrior queen founder Princess Nymeria, and “Flea Bottom” set in the eponymous slum district of King's Landing.

House of the Dragon will be the first Game of Thrones prequel when it arrives in 2022.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, Fire and Blood, George RR Martin, GRRM, HBO, HBO Max, Emma DArcy, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Blue Origin Protests NASA's Awarding of Moon Lander Contract to SpaceX

Related Stories

House of the Dragon Filming Begins, to Release in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  2. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  3. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
  4. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  5. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  6. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  8. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  9. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch
  3. Telegram Update Brings Features Like Payments 2.0, Mini Profiles, Scheduled Voice Chats, More
  4. FIFA Ultimate Team Pushed Onto All FIFA 21 Players, Leaked Document Reveals
  5. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Teased to Pack 5,065mAh Battery, 67W Fast Charging Support
  7. Apple Releases iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5: What’s New
  8. COVID-19 Relief: Amazon Transports Oxygen Concentrators, BiPAP Machines to Indian Hospitals from Singapore
  9. Elon Musk’s Tesla Just Sold Some of Its Bitcoins: Find Out Why
  10. House of the Dragon Filming Begins, to Release in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com