Technology News
loading

House Arrest Trailer: Netflix Sets Up Next Original Movie From India Starring Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar

A dark comedy about a man who refuses to leave his home.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
House Arrest Trailer: Netflix Sets Up Next Original Movie From India Starring Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar in House Arrest trailer

Highlights
  • House Arrest release date is November 15 on Netflix
  • Jim Sarbh, Barkha Singh also part of House Arrest cast
  • Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Sumit Basu

Netflix has released a trailer for House Arrest, its next original movie from India that stars Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur), and Jim Sarbh (Neerja) in the lead, with supporting roles for Barkha Singh (MTV Girls on Top), Badrul Islam (Daayen Ya Baayen), and Sunil Kumar (Swayamsiddha). House Arrest is a dark comedy about “a man (Fazal) trapped in his own fears [who] locks himself in his home to keep out the onslaught of modern life.” Directed by Shashanka Ghosh (Veere Di Wedding) and novelist Samit Basu, off a script by Basu, the release date of House Arrest is November 15 on Netflix in India.

The House Arrest trailer opens by setting up the premise of the film, introducing Karan (Fazal) and his best friend JD (Sarbh), and giving us a look at the myriad home-based activities undertaken by the former. Soon, a neighbour and a don's daughter called Pinky (Singh) interrupts his peace and leaves him with a “package”: a human being in a pink suitcase. Later, JD forcefully introduces Karan to a journalist named Saira (Pilgaonkar), who (predictably) start to fall in love as they spend time at Karan's home, which he refuses to leave.

 

“It was a lovely ‘experience' experiencing a Shashanka Ghosh-Samit Basu duo on this,” Fazal said in a prepared statement. “Honestly, the idea of staying indoors is definitely daunting and haunting. But here's a man called Karan who seems to be getting this right. It's one of a kind but I wouldn't want to toot my own horn yet because I have been indoors on this one. Let's see what happens when it gets out.”

“In this film, Karan is seen locking himself in the house for months and it's quite challenging to live a life like that,” Pilgaonkar added. “I completely relate to my character Saira because in real life too, I would be curious about someone who lived like that. It's fascinating and makes me want to try it as an experiment to understand myself better.”

“It was super fun shooting for House Arrest,” said Sarbh. “It's unlike anything we've seen in this space before and I'm excited for the audience to catch the four of us in our element. I can't wait for everyone to watch JD.”

“Pinky's character is unique, and I am glad I got the opportunity to play this part,” Singh added. “It was something I have never done before, so the challenge was exciting. I am looking forward to the reaction that we will receive from the audience for this film.”

House Arrest was first announced back in April alongside nine other films from the likes of hah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na), and Sudhir Mishra (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi). That includes titles such as police drama Class of ‘83, anthology Ghost Stories, sexual drama Freedom, rape drama Guilty, thriller Mrs. Serial Killer, satirical drama Serious Men, musical drama Yeh Ballet, female infanticide drama Kaali Khuhi, and rom-com Maska.

Here's the official synopsis for House Arrest, via Netflix:

“Karan's not left his house in months. He insists he's happier home alone — away from the chaos of the world. Then one day, two women, a giant, and a small bubble-wrapped gangster barge into Karan's well-arranged life and house, unannounced. What ensues is utter chaos as Karan realises that try as he might, he can't keep the world out forever.”

House Arrest is out November 15 on Netflix worldwide. It's rated “18+” and has been produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories.

house arrest poster House Arrest poster

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: House Arrest, Netflix, Netflix India, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, India Stories, Shashanka Ghosh
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Heir Faces New Bribery Trial
Motorola 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
House Arrest Trailer: Netflix Sets Up Next Original Movie From India Starring Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. Redmi Note 8 Review
  3. iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone You Can Buy?
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  5. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Offers
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  9. Motorola 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.6 Update Greets Halloween With Survive Till Dawn Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Removes 42 Malicious Apps With 8 Million Collective Downloads
  2. TikTok Needs to Be Scrutinised in National Security Probe, US Senators Say
  3. The Last of Us Part II Release Pushed to May 29 Next Year, Developer Cites Quality Refinement as Reason
  4. Jio Phone Users Get 'All-in-One' Prepaid Plans With 500 Non-Jio Minutes, Up to 56GB Data
  5. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Wonder Woman 1984: Pedro Pascal Confirmed as Maxwell Lord by Patty Jenkins
  7. Fortnite Installer is Now Epic Games App on Android: A Sign of Epic Games Store to Come?
  8. Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program for Galaxy S10 Series Now Live in India, Brings Android 10 Along With Other Custom Changes
  9. Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 Gets an Update, Second-Generation Version Sports USB Type-C Port and More
  10. Asus ZenFone 4 Won’t Be Updated to Android Pie, Company Says in Reversal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.