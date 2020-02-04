Photo Credit: Disney/Pixar
Hotstar has announced a list of 18 titles that will be released on its subscription-based offerings — Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP — in February 2020 in India. Available Valentine's Day on February 14, Toy Story 4 is easily the best of that lot. The Pixar film was mightily praised and is nominated at the 2020 Oscars. Returning series this month — thanks to Hotstar's partnerships with HBO and Showtime — include the final season of Homeland, a seventh year of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and a second run for Jim Carrey-led Kidding.
Netflix February 2020 Releases: Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, and More
There are a few series that will continue their run from January, in the likes of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Gordon Ramsay-led MasterChef US. Both shows are in their tenth season. Ramsay also leads 24 Hours to Hell & Back, in which he helps revamp failing restaurants by retraining the staff and renovating the place. Closer to home, Hotstar has two Telugu movies in Prati Roju Pandage, which is already available, and Entha Manchivaadavuraa, which arrives February 14.
Except for the two aforementioned Telugu movies, which are available to Hotstar VIP members, everything else is exclusive to Hotstar Premium. In India, Hotstar VIP costs Rs. 365 per year, while Hotstar Premium is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 999 per year.
Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More
Here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Hotstar in February 2020.
February 1
From the Ashes
Going in Style
February 3
Avenue 5: Season 1, weekly
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10, weekly
MasterChef US: Season 10, four times a week
Prati Roju Pandage (Telugu)
February 4
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2, biweekly
McMillions, weekly
February 7
2 Dope Queens: Season 2, weekly
Breakthrough (2019)
Tolkien
February 8
High Maintenance: Season 4, weekly
From Homeland to Narcos: Mexico, TV Shows to Watch in February
February 10
Homeland: Season 8, weekly
Kidding: Season 2, weekly
February 14
Entha Manchivaadavuraa (Telugu)
Toy Story 4
February 18
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly
February 27
Stuber
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement