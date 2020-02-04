Hotstar has announced a list of 18 titles that will be released on its subscription-based offerings — Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP — in February 2020 in India. Available Valentine's Day on February 14, Toy Story 4 is easily the best of that lot. The Pixar film was mightily praised and is nominated at the 2020 Oscars. Returning series this month — thanks to Hotstar's partnerships with HBO and Showtime — include the final season of Homeland, a seventh year of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and a second run for Jim Carrey-led Kidding.

Netflix February 2020 Releases: Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, and More

There are a few series that will continue their run from January, in the likes of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Gordon Ramsay-led MasterChef US. Both shows are in their tenth season. Ramsay also leads 24 Hours to Hell & Back, in which he helps revamp failing restaurants by retraining the staff and renovating the place. Closer to home, Hotstar has two Telugu movies in Prati Roju Pandage, which is already available, and Entha Manchivaadavuraa, which arrives February 14.

Except for the two aforementioned Telugu movies, which are available to Hotstar VIP members, everything else is exclusive to Hotstar Premium. In India, Hotstar VIP costs Rs. 365 per year, while Hotstar Premium is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 999 per year.

Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More

Here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Hotstar in February 2020.

February 1

From the Ashes

Going in Style

February 3

Avenue 5: Season 1, weekly

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10, weekly

MasterChef US: Season 10, four times a week

Prati Roju Pandage (Telugu)

February 4

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2, biweekly

McMillions, weekly

February 7

2 Dope Queens: Season 2, weekly

Breakthrough (2019)

Tolkien

February 8

High Maintenance: Season 4, weekly

From Homeland to Narcos: Mexico, TV Shows to Watch in February

February 10

Homeland: Season 8, weekly

Kidding: Season 2, weekly

February 14

Entha Manchivaadavuraa (Telugu)

Toy Story 4

February 18

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly

February 27

Stuber