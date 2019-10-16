Hotstar is foraying into the original movie business with Chhappad Phaad Ke, “a dark comedy about the struggles of an average middle-class family walking on the double-edged sword of morals and money.” Starring the likes of Vinay Pathak (Bheja Fry), Ayesha Raza (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Sheetal Thakur (Brij Mohan Amar Rahe), and Siddharth Menon (Loev), Chhappad Phaad Ke has been directed by Sameer Hemant Joshi (Bus Stop) and is a production of Saregama-owned Yoodlee Films. Chhappad Phaad Ke — Hotstar's first original film, under the Hotstar Specials banner — will release October 18 on the Disney-owned streaming service. Here's a trailer.

“It's a great time for filmmakers and actors alike, given the increasing demand for newer content,” Pathak said in a prepared statement. “There is a new brand of cinema that is moving beyond the typical multiplex setting and directly into the homes of millions of people — and that excites me. Hotstar Specials movie Chhappad Phaad Ke […] will find resonance with audiences across the country.”

“At Hotstar, it has been our constant endeavour to create meaningful and thought-provoking content that raises the bar on our storytelling prowess,” Hotstar's chief product officer, Varun Narang, said. “With the latest addition of digital-first films to our Hotstar Specials label, movie lovers will now be able to enjoy high concept stories — anytime, anywhere.”

Saregama-owned Yoodlee Films has previously worked on Hamid, Ajji, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, and Music Teacher among others. Most of its films have been released straight to streaming, with Netflix being the sole destination until now. Chhappad Phaad Ke producer and Saregama's VP of film and television, Siddharth Anand Kumar, said: “Chhappad Phaad Ke marks the start of Yoodlee Films' association with Hotstar, in providing them meaningful cinematic content for the platform for audiences all over. This falls in line with our continuing commitment to make powerful stories translate on screen, that at once be entertaining and socially relevant.”

Here's the official synopsis for Chhappad Phaad Ke, via Hotstar:

“Chhappad Phaad Ke revolves around the Gupchup family, a living template of Indian middle-class household living in Pune. Everything about their life was ordinary, until the extraordinary day when they discover a bag full of unclaimed money. Locked in a bag and hidden behind layers of clothes, this unused stash of money manages to emanate its vicious tentacles to engulf and tear the basic fabric of this everyday family.”

Chhappad Phaad Ke is out October 18 on Hotstar worldwide.