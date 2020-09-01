Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 18 titles that will be released on its platform in September 2020. The biggest of the lot is the return of The Simpsons — and other animated comedies — towards the end of the month. Amongst Disney+ originals, we've got the LeBron James-produced docuseries Becoming, which drops all episodes on September 18. It follows celebrities back in their hometowns and revisiting places central to their upbringing. Actually, Mulan is by far the biggest Disney+ title in September but it's not coming to Disney+ Hotstar, though reports suggest that it might be available in December globally.

Disney+ originals in September also include a talk show called Earth to Ned — all episodes arrive September 4 on Disney+ Hotstar — that will be hosted by an alien and his lieutenant who call off their invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Elsewhere, we've a deep dive into Disney theme parks with voice of Olaf Josh Gad as narrator in Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom. And lastly, there's the new Disney+ movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, which is about superpowered kids protecting the world. The latter two titles will release September 25.

Outside of the Disney+ originals space, Disney+ Hotstar gets another new HBO series in The Third Day, led by Jude Law and Naomie Harris. The Third Day starts September 15 in India. We also have a new series coming in from Disney-owned Fox called Filthy Rich — premièring September 22 — that's based on a New Zealand series of the same name. Those are in addition to returning shows such as Lovecraft Country, the Trump parody Our Cartoon President, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, Real Time with Bill Maher season 18, and the fourth and final season of the anthology Room 104.

Of course, the biggest thing on Disney+ Hotstar in September is not a new movie or series. But rather the return of the Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League, now under a cloud of coronavirus scares. IPL 2020 starts September 19.

Speaking of sports, there's also the return of the (English) Premier League — from September 12 — after what is quite possibly the shortest gap of all time, also due to the pandemic. And lastly, we also have the US Open, the only tennis Grand Slam that wasn't cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. Many top players are skipping the event, for good reason, but it's still taking place. The US Open ends September 13.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in September 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

September 4

Earth to Ned: Season 1, Episodes 1–10

Muppets Now: Season 1 Finale, Episode 6 “Socialised”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 40 “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Pixar In Real Life: Season 1, Episode 11 “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 4 “Germs”

September 5

Room 104: Season 4, Episode 7 “Foam Party”

September 6

Dream Raider: Season 1, Episode 4

September 7

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 4 “A History of Violence”

September 11

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 41 “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 5 “Photography”

September 12

Room 104: Season 4, Episode 8 “No Dice”

September 13

Dream Raider: Season 1, Episode 5

September 14

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 5 “Strange Case”

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 10 “Coronavirus”

September 15

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 26

The Third Day: Episode 1 “Friday – The Father”

September 18

Becoming: Season 1, Episodes 1–10

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 42 “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True!: Season 1, Episode 6 “Trains”

September 19

Room 104: Season 4, Episode 9 “The Last Man”

September 20

Dream Raider: Season 1, Episode 6

September 21

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 6 “Meet Me in Daegu”

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 11 “Party Unity”

September 22

Filthy Rich: Season 1, Episode 1 “Pilot”

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 27

The Third Day: Episode 2 “Saturday – The Son”

September 25

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Episode 1

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 43 “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 7 “Venomous Animals”

September 26

Room 104: Season 4, Episode 10 “The Night Babby Died”

September 27

Dream Raider: Season 1, Episode 7

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2, Episode 1

Family Guy: Season 19, Episode 1 “Stewie's First Word”

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 7 “I Am.”

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 12 “Debate Prep”

The Simpsons: Season 32, Episode 1 “Undercover Burns”

September 29

Filthy Rich: Season 1, Episode 2 “John 3:3”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 24

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 28

The Third Day: Episode 3 “Sunday – The Ghost”

