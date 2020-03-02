Hotstar has announced a list of 26 titles — potentially rising to 43, with the arrival of Disney+ — that will be released on its subscription-based offering, Hotstar Premium — set to be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar this month — in March 2020 in India. That includes the lone original series from creator-director Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops, out March 17. There are a bunch of returning series — thanks to Hotstar's partnerships with HBO, FX, and Showtime — including Westworld season 3, premiering March 16. And a bunch of high-profile movies have already come in due to Hotstar's deal with Hooq, such as Wonder Woman, and The Matrix trilogy.

Alongside, we have a bunch of ongoing series from February, in the likes of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, Seinfeld co-creator Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10, Jim Carrey-led Kidding season 2, Hugh Laurie-led Avenue 5, Real Time with Bill Maher season 18, High Maintenance season 4 from co-creator, star, and writer-director Ben Sinclair, Ben Mendelsohn-starrer The Outsider miniseries, and three DC superhero shows in The Flash season 6, Supergirl season 5, and Legends of Tomorrow season 5. And if Disney+ arrives with its original slate as expected, the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 are the highlights.

Everything on the list is exclusive to Hotstar Premium in India. For now, Hotstar Premium is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 999 per year. That is expected to change with the launch of Disney+ on March 29. With that, here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Hotstar in March 2020.

March 1

Blood Diamond

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Wonder Woman

March 2

Avenue 5: Season 1, weekly

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10, weekly

Kidding: Season 2, weekly

The Outsider: Limited Series, weekly

March 3

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly

March 5

Dave: Season 1, weekly

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16, weekly

March 6

Better Things: Season 4, weekly

Devs: Limited Series, weekly

March 7

High Maintenance: Season 4, weekly

March 9

Supergirl: Season 5, weekly

March 11

The Flash: Season 6, weekly

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5, weekly

March 16

Black Monday: Season 2, weekly

The House

Westworld: Season 3, weekly

March 17

The Plot Against America: Season 1, weekly

Special Ops: Season 1

March 19

Little Fires Everywhere: Season 1, weekly

March 24

The Art of Racing in the Rain

March 29

Diary of a Future President: Season 1 (expected)

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing (expected)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2 (expected)

Encore!: Season 1 (expected)

Forky Asks a Question: Season 1 (expected)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1 (expected)

The Imagineering Story: Limited Series (expected)

The Mandalorian: Season 1 (expected)

Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing (expected)

One Day at Disney: Season 1 (expected)

Pick of the Litter: Season 1 (expected)

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing (expected)

Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing (expected)

Short Circuit: Season 1 (expected)

SparkShorts: Season 1 (expected)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7, weekly (expected)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1 (expected)