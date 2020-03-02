Technology News
Hotstar March 2020 Releases: The Flash, Star Wars, John Oliver, and More

Alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, and The Matrix trilogy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 March 2020 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian

Highlights
  • The Flash season 6 airs every Wednesday on Hotstar
  • The Mandalorian expected on March 29 with Disney+
  • New episodes of Last Week Tonight air every Tuesday

Hotstar has announced a list of 26 titles — potentially rising to 43, with the arrival of Disney+ — that will be released on its subscription-based offering, Hotstar Premium — set to be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar this month — in March 2020 in India. That includes the lone original series from creator-director Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops, out March 17. There are a bunch of returning series — thanks to Hotstar's partnerships with HBO, FX, and Showtime — including Westworld season 3, premiering March 16. And a bunch of high-profile movies have already come in due to Hotstar's deal with Hooq, such as Wonder Woman, and The Matrix trilogy.

Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Hayao Miyazaki, and More on Netflix in March

Alongside, we have a bunch of ongoing series from February, in the likes of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, Seinfeld co-creator Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10, Jim Carrey-led Kidding season 2, Hugh Laurie-led Avenue 5, Real Time with Bill Maher season 18, High Maintenance season 4 from co-creator, star, and writer-director Ben Sinclair, Ben Mendelsohn-starrer The Outsider miniseries, and three DC superhero shows in The Flash season 6, Supergirl season 5, and Legends of Tomorrow season 5. And if Disney+ arrives with its original slate as expected, the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 are the highlights.

From Westworld to The Mandalorian, TV Shows to Watch in March

Everything on the list is exclusive to Hotstar Premium in India. For now, Hotstar Premium is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 999 per year. That is expected to change with the launch of Disney+ on March 29. With that, here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Hotstar in March 2020.

March 1
Blood Diamond
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Wonder Woman

March 2
Avenue 5: Season 1, weekly
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10, weekly
Kidding: Season 2, weekly
The Outsider: Limited Series, weekly

March 3
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly

March 5
Dave: Season 1, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16, weekly

March 6
Better Things: Season 4, weekly
Devs: Limited Series, weekly

March 7
High Maintenance: Season 4, weekly

March 9
Supergirl: Season 5, weekly

March 11
The Flash: Season 6, weekly
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5, weekly

March 16
Black Monday: Season 2, weekly
The House
Westworld: Season 3, weekly

March 17
The Plot Against America: Season 1, weekly
Special Ops: Season 1

March 19
Little Fires Everywhere: Season 1, weekly

March 24
The Art of Racing in the Rain

March 29
Diary of a Future President: Season 1 (expected)
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, ongoing (expected)
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 2 (expected)
Encore!: Season 1 (expected)
Forky Asks a Question: Season 1 (expected)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1 (expected)
The Imagineering Story: Limited Series (expected)
The Mandalorian: Season 1 (expected)
Marvel's Hero Project: Season 1, ongoing (expected)
One Day at Disney: Season 1 (expected)
Pick of the Litter: Season 1 (expected)
Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, ongoing (expected)
Shop Class: Season 1, ongoing (expected)
Short Circuit: Season 1 (expected)
SparkShorts: Season 1 (expected)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7, weekly (expected)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1 (expected)

