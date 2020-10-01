Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar October 2020: This Is Us, The Mandalorian, and More

Alongside The Call of the Wild, The Walking Dead, Clouds, and a Frozen short film.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 October 2020 15:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Disney+ Hotstar October 2020: This Is Us, The Mandalorian, and More

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian season 2

Highlights
  • This Is Us season 5 begins October 28 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • The Mandalorian season 2 starts October 30 on Hotstar
  • Harrison Ford’s The Call of the Wild available October 5

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 25 titles that will be released on its platform in October 2020. The biggest of the lot is naturally Baby Yoda. I mean, The Mandalorian, with the Star Wars series returning for season 2 towards the end of the month on October 30. It's accompanied by the return of the sob drama This Is Us that kicks off its season 5 on October 28. We also have Once Upon a Snowman (October 23), a new short film about Olaf's origin set in the Frozen universe.

From Mirzapur to The Mandalorian, What to Watch in October

Amongst Disney+ originals, there's also The Right Stuff (premiering October 9), a National Geographic series about the early days of NASA's space programme. The lineup also includes an inspiring true story in Clouds (available October 16) that follows a teenager with rare bone cancer who decides to pursue his passion for music. Further, we have neXt (beginning October 7), a sci-fi series about an AI gone rogue with Mad Men's John Slattery in the lead.

Several HBO series will be coming to an end in October as well. That includes the anthology Room 104, the fantasy horror Lovecraft Country, the Jude Law, Naomie Harris-led miniseries The Third Day, and the HBO Asia sci-fi series Dream Raider. The first of them is concluding for good. HBO has a new miniseries to offer in October, in the Nicole Kidman-led The Undoing, slated to start from October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

That leaves the Harrison Ford movie The Call of the Wild, which will be streaming October 5 in India.

There's plenty ongoing on the sports front as well. This year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues all across October, as does the (English) Premier League. The tennis grand slam event, Roland-Garros, which began at the tail end of September, will run till October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ginny Weds Sunny, Arrow, Serious Men, and More on Netflix in October

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in October 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

October 2
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1, weekly
One Day at Disney: Season 1, weekly
Zenimation Extended Edition
Weird But True: Season 3, weekly

October 3
Room 104: Season 4, weekly
Warrior: Season 2, weekly

October 4
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, weekly
Dream Raider: Season 1 Finale

October 5
The Call of the Wild
Family Guy: Season 19, weekly
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, weekly
The Walking Dead: Season 10, Episode 16

October 6
Filthy Rich: Season 1, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly
The Third Day: Limited Series, weekly

October 7
neXt: Season 1, weekly

October 9
The Right Stuff: Season 1, weekly

October 13
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly

October 16
Clouds
Meet the Chimps, all episodes

October 23
The Big Fib: Season 1, 15 more episodes
Once Upon a Snowman

October 26
The Undoing, weekly

October 28
This is Us: Season 5, weekly

October 30
The Mandalorian: Season 2, weekly

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian season 2, Star Wars, Once Upon a Snowman, Frozen, Disney, The Right Stuff, National Geographic, neXt, HBO, Lovecraft Country, IPL, IPL 2020, Premier League, Roland Garros, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Walking Dead
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Poco C3 Launching in India on October 6 at 12pm, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar October 2020: This Is Us, The Mandalorian, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones to Launch in India Soon
  3. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  4. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  5. WhatsApp Enables Always Mute, New Storage UI Features in New Android Beta
  6. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  9. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  10. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar October 2020: This Is Us, The Mandalorian, and More
  2. Poco C3 Launching in India on October 6 at 12pm, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  3. Google Plans on Producing Less Than a Million Pixel 5 Smartphones This Year: Report
  4. Tesla Autopilot Scores Low for Driver Engagement in European Safety Rating
  5. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations
  6. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set for October 5, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  7. Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments
  8. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr
  9. EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report
  10. Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com