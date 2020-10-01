Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 25 titles that will be released on its platform in October 2020. The biggest of the lot is naturally Baby Yoda. I mean, The Mandalorian, with the Star Wars series returning for season 2 towards the end of the month on October 30. It's accompanied by the return of the sob drama This Is Us that kicks off its season 5 on October 28. We also have Once Upon a Snowman (October 23), a new short film about Olaf's origin set in the Frozen universe.
Amongst Disney+ originals, there's also The Right Stuff (premiering October 9), a National Geographic series about the early days of NASA's space programme. The lineup also includes an inspiring true story in Clouds (available October 16) that follows a teenager with rare bone cancer who decides to pursue his passion for music. Further, we have neXt (beginning October 7), a sci-fi series about an AI gone rogue with Mad Men's John Slattery in the lead.
Several HBO series will be coming to an end in October as well. That includes the anthology Room 104, the fantasy horror Lovecraft Country, the Jude Law, Naomie Harris-led miniseries The Third Day, and the HBO Asia sci-fi series Dream Raider. The first of them is concluding for good. HBO has a new miniseries to offer in October, in the Nicole Kidman-led The Undoing, slated to start from October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.
That leaves the Harrison Ford movie The Call of the Wild, which will be streaming October 5 in India.
There's plenty ongoing on the sports front as well. This year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues all across October, as does the (English) Premier League. The tennis grand slam event, Roland-Garros, which began at the tail end of September, will run till October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in October 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.
October 2
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1, weekly
One Day at Disney: Season 1, weekly
Zenimation Extended Edition
Weird But True: Season 3, weekly
October 3
Room 104: Season 4, weekly
Warrior: Season 2, weekly
October 4
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, weekly
Dream Raider: Season 1 Finale
October 5
The Call of the Wild
Family Guy: Season 19, weekly
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, weekly
The Walking Dead: Season 10, Episode 16
October 6
Filthy Rich: Season 1, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly
The Third Day: Limited Series, weekly
October 7
neXt: Season 1, weekly
October 9
The Right Stuff: Season 1, weekly
October 13
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly
October 16
Clouds
Meet the Chimps, all episodes
October 23
The Big Fib: Season 1, 15 more episodes
Once Upon a Snowman
October 26
The Undoing, weekly
October 28
This is Us: Season 5, weekly
October 30
The Mandalorian: Season 2, weekly
