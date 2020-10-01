Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 25 titles that will be released on its platform in October 2020. The biggest of the lot is naturally Baby Yoda. I mean, The Mandalorian, with the Star Wars series returning for season 2 towards the end of the month on October 30. It's accompanied by the return of the sob drama This Is Us that kicks off its season 5 on October 28. We also have Once Upon a Snowman (October 23), a new short film about Olaf's origin set in the Frozen universe.

Amongst Disney+ originals, there's also The Right Stuff (premiering October 9), a National Geographic series about the early days of NASA's space programme. The lineup also includes an inspiring true story in Clouds (available October 16) that follows a teenager with rare bone cancer who decides to pursue his passion for music. Further, we have neXt (beginning October 7), a sci-fi series about an AI gone rogue with Mad Men's John Slattery in the lead.

Several HBO series will be coming to an end in October as well. That includes the anthology Room 104, the fantasy horror Lovecraft Country, the Jude Law, Naomie Harris-led miniseries The Third Day, and the HBO Asia sci-fi series Dream Raider. The first of them is concluding for good. HBO has a new miniseries to offer in October, in the Nicole Kidman-led The Undoing, slated to start from October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

That leaves the Harrison Ford movie The Call of the Wild, which will be streaming October 5 in India.

There's plenty ongoing on the sports front as well. This year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues all across October, as does the (English) Premier League. The tennis grand slam event, Roland-Garros, which began at the tail end of September, will run till October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in October 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

October 2

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1, weekly

One Day at Disney: Season 1, weekly

Zenimation Extended Edition

Weird But True: Season 3, weekly

October 3

Room 104: Season 4, weekly

Warrior: Season 2, weekly

October 4

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, weekly

Dream Raider: Season 1 Finale

October 5

The Call of the Wild

Family Guy: Season 19, weekly

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, weekly

The Walking Dead: Season 10, Episode 16

October 6

Filthy Rich: Season 1, weekly

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly

The Third Day: Limited Series, weekly

October 7

neXt: Season 1, weekly

October 9

The Right Stuff: Season 1, weekly

October 13

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly

October 16

Clouds

Meet the Chimps, all episodes

October 23

The Big Fib: Season 1, 15 more episodes

Once Upon a Snowman

October 26

The Undoing, weekly

October 28

This is Us: Season 5, weekly