Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 26 titles that will be released on its Disney+ Hotstar Premium platform in November 2020. The biggest of the lot is the Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy Laxmii, releasing November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. Elsewhere, we've a new Mickey Mouse series in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, premiering November 18 on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Wars gets a new animated special with The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, out November 17. And we have two docuseries that take us inside Pixar (it's called Inside Pixar and drops November 13), and one that explores the fandom and history of Marvel comics (that one is called Marvel's 616 and arrives November 20).
That does it for major Disney+ originals, but there are a few more thanks to Disney's subsidiaries. From 20th Television, we've got the Kate Mara-led A Teacher, a miniseries expansion of a movie that will air on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ Hotstar in India. A Teacher begins November 11. And from ABC, we've got the return of Grey's Anatomy for season 17 (it may be the last), and Big Sky, a new detective procedural from Boston Legal and Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley. Grey's Anatomy season 17 starts November 13, and Big Sky debuts November 18 on Disney+ Hotstar.
What we're left with are two new entries from HBO. Industry, a new British series that feels like Euphoria meets Succession, starts November 10 on Disney+ Hotstar. And the fantasy epic His Dark Materials returns for its second season November 17 in India.
There's also The Mandalorian season 2, running across November, which is being seen as a chance for Disney to redeem itself after the debacle of an ending for the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
On the sports front, football fans have the (English) Premier League airing throughout November, while the similarly named Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) will wrap up its 2020 season on November 13 in Dubai (thanks to the coronavirus).
Everything on the list below (except for Laxmii) is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.
November 1
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, weekly
November 2
Family Guy: Season 19, weekly
The Undoing: Limited Series, weekly
November 3
Filthy Rich: Season 1, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly
November 6
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1, weekly
The Mandalorian: Season 2, weekly
One Day at Disney: Season 1, weekly
The Right Stuff: Season 1, weekly
Weird But True: Season 3 Finale
November 7
Warrior: Season 2, weekly
November 9
Laxmii
November 10
Industry: Season 1, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly
November 11
A Teacher: Season 1, weekly
neXt: Season 1, weekly
This Is Us: Season 5, weekly
November 13
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly
Inside Pixar: Season 1, all episodes
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1 Finale
November 17
His Dark Materials: Season 2, weekly
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
November 18
Big Sky: Season 1, weekly
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Season 1, weekly
November 20
Marvel's 616: Season 1, all episodes
One Day at Disney: Season 1 Finale
The Real Right Stuff
The Right Stuff: Season 1 Finale
November 27
Black Beauty
November 30
The Undoing: Limited Series Finale
