Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 26 titles that will be released on its Disney+ Hotstar Premium platform in November 2020. The biggest of the lot is the Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy Laxmii, releasing November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. Elsewhere, we've a new Mickey Mouse series in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, premiering November 18 on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Wars gets a new animated special with The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, out November 17. And we have two docuseries that take us inside Pixar (it's called Inside Pixar and drops November 13), and one that explores the fandom and history of Marvel comics (that one is called Marvel's 616 and arrives November 20).

That does it for major Disney+ originals, but there are a few more thanks to Disney's subsidiaries. From 20th Television, we've got the Kate Mara-led A Teacher, a miniseries expansion of a movie that will air on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ Hotstar in India. A Teacher begins November 11. And from ABC, we've got the return of Grey's Anatomy for season 17 (it may be the last), and Big Sky, a new detective procedural from Boston Legal and Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley. Grey's Anatomy season 17 starts November 13, and Big Sky debuts November 18 on Disney+ Hotstar.

What we're left with are two new entries from HBO. Industry, a new British series that feels like Euphoria meets Succession, starts November 10 on Disney+ Hotstar. And the fantasy epic His Dark Materials returns for its second season November 17 in India.

There's also The Mandalorian season 2, running across November, which is being seen as a chance for Disney to redeem itself after the debacle of an ending for the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

On the sports front, football fans have the (English) Premier League airing throughout November, while the similarly named Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) will wrap up its 2020 season on November 13 in Dubai (thanks to the coronavirus).

Everything on the list below (except for Laxmii) is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

November 1

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, weekly

November 2

Family Guy: Season 19, weekly

The Undoing: Limited Series, weekly

November 3

Filthy Rich: Season 1, weekly

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, weekly

November 6

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1, weekly

The Mandalorian: Season 2, weekly

One Day at Disney: Season 1, weekly

The Right Stuff: Season 1, weekly

Weird But True: Season 3 Finale

November 7

Warrior: Season 2, weekly

November 9

Laxmii

November 10

Industry: Season 1, weekly

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, weekly

November 11

A Teacher: Season 1, weekly

neXt: Season 1, weekly

This Is Us: Season 5, weekly

November 13

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly

Inside Pixar: Season 1, all episodes

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom: Season 1 Finale

November 17

His Dark Materials: Season 2, weekly

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

Big Sky: Season 1, weekly

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Season 1, weekly

November 20

Marvel's 616: Season 1, all episodes

One Day at Disney: Season 1 Finale

The Real Right Stuff

The Right Stuff: Season 1 Finale

November 27

Black Beauty