Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 32 titles that will be released on its platform in May 2021. In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, Disney+ is unveiling The Clone Wars spin-off in a new animated series called Star Wars: The Bad Batch. We will also be treated to two virtual tours with Star Wars: Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, immersing you into Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan, and giving you a closer look at Star Wars' most iconic and beloved ships and vehicles. And on May 14, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for its second season.
Also from Disney+ this month, we have Launchpad, a collection of live-action shorts from six next-generation filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. There's American Eid (a Muslim Pakistani immigrant trying to make Eid a holiday), Dinner is Served (a Chinese student at an elite boarding school), Growing Fangs (a Mexican-American teen who is half human, half vampire), The Last of the Chupacabras (a lonely Mexican-American summons a dark and ancient creature), Let's Be Tigers (a teenager in charge of a 4-year-old), and The Little Prince(ss) (a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet).
As for ongoing series, the Rasika Dugal-led Out of Love season 2 continues throughout the month with new episodes. As does MasterChef Australia season 13, which airs Mondays through Fridays on Disney+ Hotstar. That is also the case for Grey's Anatomy season 17, The Simpsons season 32 (returning from break on May 10), This Is Us season 5 (back May 12 with new episodes), the Victoriana fantasy The Nevers, and Kate Winslet-starrer Mare of Easttown among others. Joining them will be Black Monday season 3, Pose season 3, The Chi season 4, and In Treatment season 4.
In markets where Disney+ with Premier Access is a thing, Emma Stone-led Cruella is coming May 28. In India, it will likely be available August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, going by previous estimates for other Premier Access titles such as Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon.
Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except for one title Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in May 2021. Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials are marked in bold for your convenience.
May TBD
Insecure: Season 5, weekly
May 3
City on a Hill: Season 2, weekly
Mare of Easttown: Limited Series, weekly
MasterChef Australia: Season 13, weekdays
The Nevers: Season 1, weekly
Pose: Season 3, weekly
May 4
9-1-1: Season 4, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 19, weekly
Star Wars: Biomes
Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1
Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs
May 5
Big Sky: Season 1, weekly
Mayans: Season 3, weekly
The Resident: Season 4, weekly
May 6
Queen of the South: Season 5, weekly
May 7
Big Shot: Season 1, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly
Last Man Standing: Season 9, weekly
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1, weekly
Out of Love: Season 2, weekly
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, weekly
May 8
The Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2, weekly
May 9
Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele
May 10
The Simpsons: Season 32, weekly
May 12
This Is Us: Season 5, weekly
May 14
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2
May 21
Inside Pixar: Unpacked, five episodes
May 24
Black Monday: Season 3, weekly
The Chi: Season 4, weekly
In Treatment: Season 4, weekly
May 28
Disney's Launchpad
May 30
Oslo
