Disney+ Hotstar May 2021: Star Wars, Out of Love, MasterChef Australia, and More

Alongside more Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, and Kate Winslet.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 May 2021 11:41 IST
Photo Credit: Michele K. Short/HBO

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres May 4 on Disney+
  • Out of Love season 2 airs new episodes every Friday
  • MasterChef Australia drops new episodes on weekdays

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 32 titles that will be released on its platform in May 2021. In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, Disney+ is unveiling The Clone Wars spin-off in a new animated series called Star Wars: The Bad Batch. We will also be treated to two virtual tours with Star Wars: Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, immersing you into Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan, and giving you a closer look at Star Wars' most iconic and beloved ships and vehicles. And on May 14, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for its second season.

Also from Disney+ this month, we have Launchpad, a collection of live-action shorts from six next-generation filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. There's American Eid (a Muslim Pakistani immigrant trying to make Eid a holiday), Dinner is Served (a Chinese student at an elite boarding school), Growing Fangs (a Mexican-American teen who is half human, half vampire), The Last of the Chupacabras (a lonely Mexican-American summons a dark and ancient creature), Let's Be Tigers (a teenager in charge of a 4-year-old), and The Little Prince(ss) (a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet).

From Toofaan to The Bad Batch, What to Watch in May

As for ongoing series, the Rasika Dugal-led Out of Love season 2 continues throughout the month with new episodes. As does MasterChef Australia season 13, which airs Mondays through Fridays on Disney+ Hotstar. That is also the case for Grey's Anatomy season 17, The Simpsons season 32 (returning from break on May 10), This Is Us season 5 (back May 12 with new episodes), the Victoriana fantasy The Nevers, and Kate Winslet-starrer Mare of Easttown among others. Joining them will be Black Monday season 3, Pose season 3, The Chi season 4, and In Treatment season 4.

In markets where Disney+ with Premier Access is a thing, Emma Stone-led Cruella is coming May 28. In India, it will likely be available August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, going by previous estimates for other Premier Access titles such as Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Army of the Dead, Lucifer, Castlevania, and More on Netflix in May

Disney+ Hotstar May 2021 releases — the full list

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except for one title Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in May 2021. Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials are marked in bold for your convenience.

May TBD
Insecure: Season 5, weekly

May 3
City on a Hill: Season 2, weekly
Mare of Easttown: Limited Series, weekly
MasterChef Australia: Season 13, weekdays
The Nevers: Season 1, weekly
Pose: Season 3, weekly

May 4
9-1-1: Season 4, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 19, weekly
Star Wars: Biomes
Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1
Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs

May 5
Big Sky: Season 1, weekly
Mayans: Season 3, weekly
The Resident: Season 4, weekly

May 6
Queen of the South: Season 5, weekly

May 7
Big Shot: Season 1, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly
Last Man Standing: Season 9, weekly
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1, weekly
Out of Love: Season 2, weekly
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, weekly

May 8
The Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2, weekly

May 9
Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

May 10
The Simpsons: Season 32, weekly

May 12
This Is Us: Season 5, weekly

May 14
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2

May 21
Inside Pixar: Unpacked, five episodes

May 24
Black Monday: Season 3, weekly
The Chi: Season 4, weekly
In Treatment: Season 4, weekly

May 28
Disney's Launchpad

May 30
Oslo

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
