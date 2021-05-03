Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 32 titles that will be released on its platform in May 2021. In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, Disney+ is unveiling The Clone Wars spin-off in a new animated series called Star Wars: The Bad Batch. We will also be treated to two virtual tours with Star Wars: Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, immersing you into Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan, and giving you a closer look at Star Wars' most iconic and beloved ships and vehicles. And on May 14, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns for its second season.

Also from Disney+ this month, we have Launchpad, a collection of live-action shorts from six next-generation filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. There's American Eid (a Muslim Pakistani immigrant trying to make Eid a holiday), Dinner is Served (a Chinese student at an elite boarding school), Growing Fangs (a Mexican-American teen who is half human, half vampire), The Last of the Chupacabras (a lonely Mexican-American summons a dark and ancient creature), Let's Be Tigers (a teenager in charge of a 4-year-old), and The Little Prince(ss) (a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet).

As for ongoing series, the Rasika Dugal-led Out of Love season 2 continues throughout the month with new episodes. As does MasterChef Australia season 13, which airs Mondays through Fridays on Disney+ Hotstar. That is also the case for Grey's Anatomy season 17, The Simpsons season 32 (returning from break on May 10), This Is Us season 5 (back May 12 with new episodes), the Victoriana fantasy The Nevers, and Kate Winslet-starrer Mare of Easttown among others. Joining them will be Black Monday season 3, Pose season 3, The Chi season 4, and In Treatment season 4.

In markets where Disney+ with Premier Access is a thing, Emma Stone-led Cruella is coming May 28. In India, it will likely be available August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, going by previous estimates for other Premier Access titles such as Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney+ Hotstar May 2021 releases — the full list

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except for one title Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in May 2021. Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials are marked in bold for your convenience.

May TBD

Insecure: Season 5, weekly

May 3

City on a Hill: Season 2, weekly

Mare of Easttown: Limited Series, weekly

MasterChef Australia: Season 13, weekdays

The Nevers: Season 1, weekly

Pose: Season 3, weekly

May 4

9-1-1: Season 4, weekly

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 19, weekly

Star Wars: Biomes

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 1

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs

May 5

Big Sky: Season 1, weekly

Mayans: Season 3, weekly

The Resident: Season 4, weekly

May 6

Queen of the South: Season 5, weekly

May 7

Big Shot: Season 1, weekly

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly

Last Man Standing: Season 9, weekly

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1, weekly

Out of Love: Season 2, weekly

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, weekly

May 8

The Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2, weekly

May 9

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

May 10

The Simpsons: Season 32, weekly

May 12

This Is Us: Season 5, weekly

May 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2

May 21

Inside Pixar: Unpacked, five episodes

May 24

Black Monday: Season 3, weekly

The Chi: Season 4, weekly

In Treatment: Season 4, weekly

May 28

Disney's Launchpad

May 30

Oslo