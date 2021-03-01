Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 20 titles that will be released on its Disney+ Hotstar Premium platform in March 2021. WandaVision will kick start the month with its series finale on March 5, but that's far from the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take up the mantle on March 19. Before that, we'll get a behind-the-scenes WandaVision documentary on March 12 as part of Assembled, a new MCU docuseries. If you enjoy going behind the scenes, there's more of that with the return of Inside Pixar, which debuts five new episodes on March 26.

From India, Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled two titles as yet: the Tamil-language action film Teddy, led by husband-wife duo Arya and Sayyeshaa, on March 12; and a Nat Geo movie about India's female soldiers, Women of Honour: Destination Army, on International Women's Day, March 8.

March 2021 also sees a bunch of ongoing series from months past. The Simpsons season 32, Family Guy season 19, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 8 will continue to air new episodes, as will HBO's buzzy new Allen v. Farrow — it concludes March 15. Grey's Anatomy season 17 will return in March to Disney+ Hotstar Premium after a break. New shows this month include Mayans M.C. season 3, Kevin Bacon-starring City on a Hill season 2, and Martin Freeman-led Breeders season 2.

Disney is also releasing a new movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, on March 5 but that's only available on Disney+ Premier Access in select markets. In India, Raya and the Last Dragon will release in cinemas. Like Mulan, it will come to the streaming service at a later date.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except for one title Teddy, which will also available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in March 2021. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

March 1

Allen v. Farrow: Limited Series, weekly

Bless the Harts: Season 2, weekly

Family Guy: Season 19, weekly

The Simpsons: Season 32, weekly

March 2

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly

March 4

Snowfall: Season 4, weekly

March 5

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly

WandaVision: Series Finale

March 8

Women of Honour: Destination Army

March 12

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Marvel Studios: Legends

Own the Room

Teddy

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3, weekly

March 19

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Season 1, weekly

March 23

Breeders: Season 2, weekly

March 26

Inside Pixar: Foundations: Episodes 11–15

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1, weekly