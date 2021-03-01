Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar March 2021: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More

Alongside the end of WandaVision, and more of The Simpsons season 32.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 March 2021 12:03 IST
Disney+ Hotstar March 2021: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19
  • Teddy movie drops March 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  • WandaVision episode 9 release date is March 5

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 20 titles that will be released on its Disney+ Hotstar Premium platform in March 2021. WandaVision will kick start the month with its series finale on March 5, but that's far from the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take up the mantle on March 19. Before that, we'll get a behind-the-scenes WandaVision documentary on March 12 as part of Assembled, a new MCU docuseries. If you enjoy going behind the scenes, there's more of that with the return of Inside Pixar, which debuts five new episodes on March 26.

From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder's Justice League, What to Watch in March

From India, Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled two titles as yet: the Tamil-language action film Teddy, led by husband-wife duo Arya and Sayyeshaa, on March 12; and a Nat Geo movie about India's female soldiers, Women of Honour: Destination Army, on International Women's Day, March 8.

March 2021 also sees a bunch of ongoing series from months past. The Simpsons season 32, Family Guy season 19, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 8 will continue to air new episodes, as will HBO's buzzy new Allen v. Farrow — it concludes March 15. Grey's Anatomy season 17 will return in March to Disney+ Hotstar Premium after a break. New shows this month include Mayans M.C. season 3, Kevin Bacon-starring City on a Hill season 2, and Martin Freeman-led Breeders season 2.

Disney is also releasing a new movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, on March 5 but that's only available on Disney+ Premier Access in select markets. In India, Raya and the Last Dragon will release in cinemas. Like Mulan, it will come to the streaming service at a later date.

Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except for one title Teddy, which will also available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in March 2021. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

March 1
Allen v. Farrow: Limited Series, weekly
Bless the Harts: Season 2, weekly
Family Guy: Season 19, weekly
The Simpsons: Season 32, weekly

March 2
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly

March 4
Snowfall: Season 4, weekly

March 5
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly
WandaVision: Series Finale

March 8
Women of Honour: Destination Army

March 12
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Marvel Studios: Legends
Own the Room
Teddy

March 17
Mayans M.C.: Season 3, weekly

March 19
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Season 1, weekly

March 23
Breeders: Season 2, weekly

March 26
Inside Pixar: Foundations: Episodes 11–15
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 1, weekly

March 29
City on a Hill: Season 2, weekly

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Disney Plus, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Assembled, Teddy, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Raya and the Last Dragon, National Geographic
Akhil Arora
