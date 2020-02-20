Technology News
loading

Hotstar Kids Mode Debuts, Filters Age-Appropriate Content

As what could be part of a bigger ploy for the Disney-owned streaming service.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 February 2020 12:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hotstar Kids Mode Debuts, Filters Age-Appropriate Content

Photo Credit: Hotstar

The “Kids” button in yellow at the end of top row on the Hotstar website

Highlights
  • ‘Kids’ mode only available on Hotstar website for now
  • Logo suggests dedicated Hotstar Kids app might be in development
  • Hotstar has never had any form of parental controls before

Hotstar has introduced a new “Kids” button to its website that filters age-appropriate content, bringing a form of parental control for the first time to India's leading streaming service. (It's not available on any of the Hotstar apps, at the time of writing.) Unlike the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar has never had an age restriction feature, nor has it shown any interest in building a dedicated app, as with YouTube Kids and Voot Kids. Though the yellow-coloured logo suggests the Disney-owned streaming service might be working on a “Hotstar Kids” app. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Hotstar for comment.

With the family-friendly Disney+ poised to enter India in March — Hotstar will be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar — having taken control of Star India last year as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox's film and TV assets, this is as good a time as any to launch a kids-friendly section. A bunch of Disney titles, from the classic The Lion King and Aladdin to Pixar hits such as the Toy Story trilogy and Finding Nemo, are available on Hotstar. Propelled by the strength of the Disney back catalogue, the launch of Disney+ will no doubt bring in more kids' content to Hotstar. But there's no sight of any originals as yet.

Children's entertainment is a huge market globally, especially India, where the first video to hit a billion views on YouTube — still the leading platform locally, since it's completely free — was a nursery rhymes compilation. The video came from ChuChu TV, which has claimed that it wants to be “the next Disney”, and has amassed nearly 40 million subscribers and over 23 billion views on creating content just for kids up to the age of seven. Amongst streaming services in India, Viacom18-owned Voot was the first major player to launch a dedicated app with the aforementioned Voot Kids.

The “Kids” mode on Hotstar signals the first step in what could be a broader push.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hotstar, Hotstar Kids, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Star India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
EU Bets on Industrial Data, New Rules to Catch Up in Global Tech
EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks

Related Stories

Hotstar Kids Mode Debuts, Filters Age-Appropriate Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  5. Scientists Announce 'Breakthrough' Atomic Map of Coronavirus
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  7. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Teaser Highlights Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Proposes Rules for Artificial Intelligence to Limit Risks
  2. Hotstar Kids Mode Debuts, Filters Age-Appropriate Content
  3. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launching Later This Month
  4. EU Bets on Industrial Data, New Rules to Catch Up in Global Tech
  5. Netflix CEO's New Book to Shed Light on Streaming Giant's Work Culture
  6. Swiggy Raises $113 Million in Funding From Existing Investors
  7. Android 11 Is Here — Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview, Reveals Release Schedule
  8. Maska Release Date: Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia Netflix Film Out March 20
  9. Oppo Find X2 Spotted on Vietnam Retail Site Ahead of Launch Next Month, Full Specifications Leaked
  10. Sony Cancels Presence at PAX East Gaming Convention Citing Concerns Over Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.