Disney+ Hotsar June 2021: Loki, Luca, MasterChef Australia, and More

Alongside Raya and the Last Dragon — plus the end of Pose, Queen of the South, and Grey’s Anatomy.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 May 2021 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Loki

Highlights
  • Loki premieres June 9, new episodes every Wednesday
  • Pixar’s Luca releases June 18 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • MasterChef Australia drops new episodes on weekdays

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 24 titles that will be released on its platform in June 2021. Loki, the new Marvel series with Tom Hiddleston, leads the way — it begins June 9 with weekly episodes thereafter every Wednesday. The other big new title is the next Pixar movie, Luca, that takes us to the Italian Riveira on June 18. In the realm of animation, there's also the new Disney Animation title Raya and the Last Dragon. It premiered in cinemas in March, and it's coming to Disney+ Hotstar on June 4. For families, June 25 will bring a new series in The Mysterious Benedict Society.

If you enjoy cooking shows, Disney+ has a documentary about the famous chef Wolfgang Puck, also on June 25, called Wolfgang. Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay returns with the third season of his Uncharted series. This time, he's off to Croatia, Portugal, and Maine and Texas in the US. And MasterChef Australia season 13 continues in June, with new episodes Monday through Friday.

Elsewhere, Grey's Anatomy season 17 will wrap up in June. Also ending in June are the John Stamos-led Big Shot season 1, the Alice Braga-led Queen of the South season 5, and the Ryan Murphy-produced Pose season 3. The latter two ending for good, with the series finales expected June 10 and June 7, respectively.

There's just one new series from HBO in June, with the female skateboarding drama Betty back for season 2 starting June 12. HBO does have however a special bonus episode for the critically-acclaimed true crime docuseries I'll Be Gone in the Dark on June 22 that catches us up on the events in the case after the series' premiere last year.

Disney+ Hotstar June 2021 releases — the full list

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in June 2021. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

June 1
In Treatment: Season 4, biweekly
MasterChef Australia: Season 13, weekdays

June 3
Queen of the South: Season 5, weekly

June 4
Big Shot: Season 1, weekly
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, weekly
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Finale
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, weekly
Marvel Studios: Legends – Loki & The Tesseract
Race to the Centre of the Earth: Season 1, weekly
Raya and the Last Dragon
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly

June 6
Black Monday: Season 3, weekly
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 6, weekly

June 7
Bless the Harts: Season 2, weekly
The Chi: Season 4, weekly
In Treatment: Season 4, biweekly
Pose: Season 3 (and Series) Finale

June 8
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly

June 9
Loki, weekly

June 11
Zenimation: Season 2

June 12
Betty: Season 2, weekly

June 18
Luca

June 22
I'll Be Gone in the Dark – Bonus Episode

June 25
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Wolfgang

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements

