Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 26 titles that will be released on its subscription-based offering, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, in June 2020 in India. The three big ones are all licenses from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox. There's Christian Bale and Matt Damon in James Mangold's sports drama Ford v Ferrari, driving in on June 30. Then we've got the anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit — out on June 2 — for which writer-direcor Taika Waititi won an Oscar. And lastly, the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate, available June 16.

The big Disney+ original in June is the young adult book adaptation Artemis Fowl, slated for June 12. Originally meant for cinemas, Disney decided to bring the movie straight to streaming because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping theatres shut globally. The author Eoin Colfer has described Artemis Fowl as “Die Hard with fairies” though we got a more Men in Black vibe from the trailer. Other Disney+ originals in June include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Frozen 2. Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 arrives on June 26.

That leaves us with a bunch of new and returning series — thanks to Disney+ Hotstar's partnerships with HBO, FX, and Showtime — in the Matthew Rhys-led miniseries reboot of Perry Mason, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, What We Do in the Shadows season 2, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels season 1, the London-set I May Destroy You from Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), and the South African thriller Trackers. Lastly, MasterChef Australia season 12 — not exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium — will get more episodes in June.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in June 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

June 1

I Know This Much Is True: Episode 4 “Four”

Insecure: Season 4, Episode 8 “Lowkey Happy”

June 2

Jojo Rabbit

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 13

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 16

June 4

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2, Episode 9 “Witches”

June 5

Be Our Chef: Season 1, Episode 11 “The Spectacular Finale”

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 31 “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 6 “Visualisation”

Disney Insider: Season 1, Episode 6, “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 4 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 27 “George Montano: Plasterer”

We're Here: Finale, Part 6 “Spartanburg, We Make It Werk”

June 6

Betty: Season 1 Finale, Episode 6 “Ladies on Fire”

Trackers: Season 1, Episode 1

June 7

Billions: Season 5, Episode 6 “The Nordic Model”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 7 “Maria and the Beast”

June 8

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 1 “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”

I Know This Much Is True: Episode 5 “Five”

Insecure: Season 4, Episode 9 “Lowkey Trying”

June 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 14

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 17

June 11

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2, Episode 10 “Théâtre des Vampires”

June 12

Artemis Fowl

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 32 “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 7 “Score”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 5 “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 28 “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

June 13

Trackers: Season 1, Episode 2

June 14

Billions: Season 5, Episode 7 “The Limitless Sh*t”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 8 “Hide and Seek”

June 15

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 2 “Someone Is Lying”

I Know This Much Is True: Finale, Episode 6 “Six”

Insecure: Season 4 Finale, Episode 10 “Lowkey Lost”

June 16

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 15

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 18

Terminator: Dark Fate

June 19

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 33 “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Finale, Episode 8 “Connections”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 6 “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 29 “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

June 20

Trackers: Season 1, Episode 3

June 21

The Chi: Season 3, Episode 1 “Foe ‘Nem”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9 “Sing, Sing, Sing”

June 22

Perry Mason: Chapter 1

June 23

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 3 “Don't Forget the Sea”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 16

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 19

June 26

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 34 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 — all six episodes

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 7 “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 30 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

June 27

Trackers: Season 1, Episode 4

June 28

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 7 “Who Are You Supposed to Be?”

The Chi: Season 3, Episode 2 “Brewfurd”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 10 “Day of the Dead”

June 29

Perry Mason: Chapter 2

June 30

Ford v Ferrari

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 4 “That Was Fun”

I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Episode 1

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 17

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.