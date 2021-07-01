Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 29 titles that will be released on its platform in July 2021. From India, the only unveiled Hotstar Specials as yet is the Jimmy Sheirgill-led action thriller Collar Bomb, releasing July 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. Internationally, we return to the Monsters, Inc. world on July 7 with the new series Monsters at Work, and Turner & Hooch, the sequel to the Tom Hanks movie, on July 21. Also on July 21, Marvel will treat us to a making-of special for Loki, which ends its first season run in July with two remaining episodes. Loki will also cross over with The Simpsons on July 7 with The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.
There's more Marvel content coming to Disney+ in the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow. But unfortunately, it's restricted to Disney+ with Premier Access — a premium tier available in select markets that requires a $30 additional fee on top of your monthly Disney+ subscription — that is not available in India. Black Widow is out July 9 in cinemas too but that's not happening in India either, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. This is also the case for Jungle Cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which releases in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30.
From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
July also brings a bunch of new documentaries and docu-series to Disney+ Hotstar. Out on Thursday, we have The Last Cruise, about the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from last year. Then on July 13, Ronan Farrow's investigation into convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, Catch & Kill: The Podcast Tapes, becomes a series. On July 21, Behind the Attraction takes us behind Disney Parks. On July 23, Playing with Sharks introduces us to a shark protector, while Stuntman shows the highs and lows of a veteran stuntman. There's also the undated Gul Panag-narrated On the Brink, about how humans are responsible for mass extinction events.
In addition to The Last Cruise and Catch & Kill — both HBO titles — HBO also brings The White Lotus, a new social satire series from the co-creator of Enlightened. The White Lotus premieres July 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. It will air alongside several ongoing series, including Dave season 2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1, Betty season 2, Mr Inbetween season 3, and Black Monday season 3 among others.
MasterChef Australia season 13 continues Mondays through Fridays in July as well on Disney+ Hotstar, with localised dubs — in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — coming soon. Indian-language versions of Pixar's Luca and the Disney Animation movie Raya and the Last Dragon — also in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — are due in July as well. We have reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for exact release dates, but are yet to hear back.
Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except otherwise mentioned. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in June 2021. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.
July TBA
Luca (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
MasterChef Australia: Season 13 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
On the Brink
Raya and the Last Dragon (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
July 1
Dave: Season 2, weekly
The Last Cruise
MasterChef Australia: Season 13, weekdays
July 2
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 3, weekly
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2, weekly
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1, weekly
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly
July 3
Betty: Season 2, weekly
July 7
The Good, The Bart, and The Loki
Loki: Season 1, weekly — also on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow
Monsters at Work: Season 1, weekly
Mr Inbetween: Season 3, weekly
July 9
Collar Bomb — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
July 11
Black Monday: Season 3, weekly
July 12
The Chi: Season 4, weekly
The White Lotus: Season 1, weekly
July 13
Catch & Kill: The Podcast Tapes, weekly
July 14
Loki: Season 1 Finale
July 21
Behind the Attraction: Season 1, all episodes
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Turner & Hooch: Season 1, weekly
July 23
Playing with Sharks
Stuntman
July 27
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly
July 28
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: Season 1, all episodes
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, weekly
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement