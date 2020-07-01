Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 19 titles that will be released on its platform in July 2020. The biggest of the lot are the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars — Dil Bechara — on July 24, and the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning stage musical Hamilton on July 3. In terms of Disney+ originals, we've the first unscripted Muppets series of all time in Muppets Now that premieres on July 31, and the National Geographic travel series Rogue Trip dropping all episodes on July 24.

Outside of that, Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a few new and returning series — thanks to its partnerships with HBO, FX, and Showtime — in Ray Donovan season 7, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, the Golden State Killer docuseries I'll Be Gone in the Dark, the fourth and final season of the anthology Room 104, the Matthew Rhys-led miniseries reboot of Perry Mason, and the London-set I May Destroy You from Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum). All those will run weekly.

That leaves writer-director Terrence Malick's (Tree of Life) epic historical drama film A Hidden Life, available July 28 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium — available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year — save for Dil Bechara, which will be available to everyone for free. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July 2020. Disney+ originals and “Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex” titles are marked in bold for your convenience.

July 1

Ray Donovan: Season 7 — all episodes

July 3

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 35 “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

Hamilton

The Head: Season 1, Episode 4

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 8 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 31 “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, Episode 9 “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

July 4

Trackers: Season 1 Finale, Episode 5

July 6

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 8 “Lucky Shoes”

The Chi: Season 3, Episode 3 “Buss Down”

I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Episode 2 “Reign of Terror”

Perry Mason: “Chapter 3”

July 7

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 5 “...It Just Came Up”

July 10

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 36 “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

The Head: Season 1, Episode 5

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 9 “Avalanche Rescue Dogs & the Beagle Brigade”

One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 32 “Tony Salvaggio: Park Decorator”

July 13

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 9 “At That Time”

The Chi: Season 3, Episode 4 “Gangway”

I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Episode 3 “Rat in a Maze”

Perry Mason: “Chapter 4”

July 14

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 6 “The Alliance”

July 17

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 37 “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

The Head: Season 1, Episode 6

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1 Finale, Episode 10 “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 33 “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

July 20

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 10 “I Don't Like Mondays”

The Chi: Season 3, Episode 5 “Terror Town”

I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Episode 4 “The Motherlode”

Perry Mason: “Chapter 5”

July 21

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 7 “Happy Animals”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 18

July 24

Dil Bechara

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 38 “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 34 “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Rogue Trip: Season 1 — all eight episodes

July 25

Room 104: Season 4, Episode 1

July 27

The Chi: Season 3, Episode 6 “Woo Woo Woo”

I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Episode 5 “Monsters Recede but Never Vanish”

Perry Mason: “Chapter 6”

July 28

A Hidden Life (2019)

I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 8 “Line Spectrum Border”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 19

July 31

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 39 “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 1 “Due Date”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 35 “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

