Technology News
loading

Hotstar to Remake BBC’s Doctor Foster in 2019 With Directors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aijaz Khan

Fourth remake of a British series following Criminal Justice, The Office, and Luther.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Hotstar to Remake BBC’s Doctor Foster in 2019 With Directors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aijaz Khan

Photo Credit: BBC

Suranne Jones in Doctor Foster

Highlights
  • Doctor Foster Indian remake to release in 2019 on Hotstar
  • It’s about a 30-plus woman whose husband is having an affair
  • Sixth original series for Hotstar this year

Hotstar and BBC Studios have partnered to produce an Indian remake of the BBC One series Doctor Foster, about a thirty-something general practitioner who suspects her husband of having an affair and then pieces together the scale of his infidelity — while breaching professional ethics — before eventually confronting him. Tigmanshu Dhulia (Paan Singh Tomar) and Aijaz Khan (Hamid) are set as directors for the as-yet untitled Doctor Foster Indian remake, which will release before the end of 2019 on Hotstar. Considering a release date is within the next two-and-a-half-months, the show is most likely at some stage in the post-production process.

Doctor Foster joins a growing list of BBC shows being adapted for India, after Criminal Justice, The Office, and Luther. While those three were developed by Applause Entertainment, the content arm of the Aditya Birla Group, Doctor Foster is being developed by Hotstar — now owned by Disney — directly in collaboration with BBC Studios. In a prepared statement, BBC Studios' India business head of production, Sameer Gogate, said: “The original Doctor Foster has a tremendous following internationally, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region.”

Originally created and written by Mike Bartlett, Doctor Foster had a two-season, 10-episode run on BBC One in the UK between 2015 and 2017. The first season was well-received by critics, while the second not much so. The future of Doctor Foster has not been confirmed since then.

The Indian remake of Doctor Foster will release in 2019 on Hotstar. It will be the sixth original series for Hotstar this year after M.S. Dhoni docu-series Roar of the Lion, City of Dreams, Hostages, and the aforementioned Criminal Justice, and The Office. Hopefully, this one will be watchable, unlike the previous five.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hotstar, Hotstar Specials, Doctor Foster, BBC Studios, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Trailer Leaks, Hints at Fishing and Diving Abilities
5G Will Change How Telcos in India Earn Revenue: Cisco
Honor Smartphones
Hotstar to Remake BBC’s Doctor Foster in 2019 With Directors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aijaz Khan
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Flagship Phone to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Tomorrow Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  7. iPhone SE 2 Price, Storage and Colour Options Tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Fortnite Chapter to Debut With New Map, Abilities, Leaked Trailer Hints
  9. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Controller Support Being Tested, Activision Says
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Will Change How Telcos in India Earn Revenue: Cisco
  2. Hotstar to Remake BBC’s Doctor Foster in 2019 With Directors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Aijaz Khan
  3. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Trailer Leaks, Hints at Fishing and Diving Abilities
  4. New Data Protection Bill to Be Placed in Parliament Soon: Prasad
  5. Google Pixel 4 Price, Fabric Cases, Nest Mini, and Pixelbook Go Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme X2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update Releases October 16 With New Survive Till Dawn Halloween Mode
  8. The Batman: Zoë Kravitz Said to Be Cast as Catwoman
  9. Apple Responds to Criticism for Sending Some China Browsing Data to Tencent
  10. Huawei Says Open to 'No Backdoor' Agreement With India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.