Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of nearly 30 titles that will be released on its subscription-based offering, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, in May 2020 in India. That includes three Star Wars titles in The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian docu-series, and the ongoing The Clone Wars. In addition to The Mandalorian docu-series, there are a bunch of new Disney+ originals in Prop Culture, It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, and The Big Fib. And there are a bunch of new and returning series — thanks to Hotstar's partnerships with HBO, FX, and Showtime — including Billions season 5 and Mark Ruffalo's I Know This Much Is True.

Joining them are the ongoing The Simpsons season 31 — which arrived in full on Disney+ Hotstar in April — Cate Blanchett-led miniseries Mrs. America, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, What We Do in the Shadows season 2, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels season 1, and Run season 1 among others. Lastly, MasterChef Australia will continue its season 12 run through the month of May. And if it's movies you're looking for, Disney+ Hotstar has announced two for May 2020 in the Brad Pitt-led sci-fi adventure Ad Astra, and the Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm-starrer astronaut drama Lucy in the Sky.

Everything on the list is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. With that, here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in May 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

May 1

Be Our Chef: Season 1, Episode 6 “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Better Things: Season 4, Episode 10 “Listen to the Roosters” — Season Finale

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 26 “Star Wars: Clock”

Disney Prop Culture: Iconic Art of the Movies: Season 1

Last Man Standing: Season 8, Episode 21 “How You Like Them Pancakes?” — Season Finale

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 22 “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7, Episode 11 “Shattered”

We're Here: Part 2 “Twin Falls, Idaho”

May 2

Betty: Season 1, Episode 1 “Key Party”

May 4

Billions: Season 5, Episode 1 “The New Decas”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 1 “Directing”

Insecure: Season 4, Episode 4 “Lowkey Losing' It”

MasterChef Australia: Series 12, Mondays – Fridays

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 2 “Dead People Lie Down”

Run: Season 1, Episode 4 “Chase”

The Simpsons: Season 31, Episode 20 “Warrin' Priests (Part Two)”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7, Episode 12 “Victory and Death” — Series Finale

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Westworld: Season 3, Episode 8 “Crisis Theory”

May 5

Ad Astra

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 13

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 10

May 7

Mrs. America: Episode 6, “Jill”

Single Parents: Season 2, Episode 20 “Look, This is Obviously a Sexy Situation” & 21 “A Night of Delicate Frenching”

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2, Episode 5 “Colin's Promotion”

May 8

Be Our Chef: Season 1, Episode 7 “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 27 “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 2 “Legacy”

Disney Insider: Season 1, Episode 5 “Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 23 “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

We're Here: Part 3 “Branson, Missouri”

May 9

Betty: Season 1, Episode 2 “Zen and the Art of Skateboarding”

May 11

Billions: Season 5, Episode 2 “The Chris Rock Test”

I Know This Much Is True: Episode 1

Insecure: Season 4, Episode 5 “Lowkey Movin' On”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 3 “Wicked Old World”

The Simpsons: Season 31, Episode 21 “The Hateful Eight-Year Olds”

Run: Season 1, Episode 5 “Jump”

May 12

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 14

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 11

May 14

Mrs. America: Episode 7 “Bella”

Single Parents: Season 2, Episode 22 “No. Wait. What? Hold On.”

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2, Episode 6 “On the Run”

May 15

Be Our Chef: Season 1, Episode 8 “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 28 “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 3 “Cast”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 1 “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 24 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

We're Here: Part 4

May 16

Betty: Season 1, Episode 3 “Happy Birthday, Tyler”

May 18

Billions: Season 5, Episode 3 “Beg, Bribe, Bully”

I Know This Much Is True: Episode 2

Insecure: Season 4, Episode 6 “Lowkey Done”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 4 “Josephina and the Holy Spirit”

The Simpsons: Season 31, Episode 22 “The Way of the Dog”

Run: Season 1, Episode 6 “Tell”

May 19

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 12

Lucy in the Sky

May 21

Mrs. America: Episode 8 “Houston”

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2, Episode 7 “The Return”

May 22

Be Our Chef: Season 1, Episode 9 “Tiana's Place”

The Big Fib: Season 1

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 29 “Bambi: Lanterns”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 4 “Technology”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 2 “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 25 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

We're Here: Part 5

May 23

Betty: Season 1, Episode 4 “The Tombs”

May 25

Billions: Season 5, Episode 4 “Opportunity Zone”

I Know This Much Is True: Episode 3

Insecure: Season 4, Episode 7 “Lowkey Trippin'”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 5 “Children of the Royal Sun”

Run: Season 1, Episode 7 “Trick”

May 26

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 16

May 28

Mrs. America: Episode 9 “Reagan”

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2, Episode 8 “Collaboration”

May 29

Be Our Chef: Season 1, Episode 10 “Woody's Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays: Season 1, Episode 30 “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 5 “Practical”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer: Season 1, Episode 3 “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”

One Day At Disney: Season 1, Episode 26 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”

We're Here: Part 6 — Series Finale

May 30

Betty: Season 1, Episode 5 “Perstephanie”

