Disney+ Hotstar December 2020: Mulan, Pixar’s Soul, Euphoria, and More

Alongside more Mandalorian season 2 and His Dark Materials season 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 November 2020 11:40 IST
Disney+ Hotstar December 2020: Mulan, Pixar’s Soul, Euphoria, and More

Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Disney

Yifei Liu (centre) in and as Mulan

Highlights
  • Mulan is available December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Pixar’s Soul arrives at Christmas on Disney+ Hotstar
  • The Mandalorian season 2 concludes on December 18

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 19 titles that will be released on its Disney+ Hotstar Premium platform in November 2020. The live-action Mulan and Pixar's latest movie Soul lead the line-up as the biggest new titles, arriving on December 4 and December 25, respectively. Speaking of Christmas, Disney+ originals will also give us a “Holiday Special” for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Talk about a mouthful. And in another Christmas-themed film, Godmothered, a fairy godmother-in-training answers the call of a 10-year-old girl, who is now a divorced 40-year-old.

The only new entrants from outside the Disney+ world in December are a Euphoria special (that's the Zendaya-led series), available December 7 on Disney+ Hotstar, and an HBO Asia Taiwanese series called Adventure of the Ring, premiering December 13. A bunch of other licensed series will end their run — season or series — in December, including His Dark Materials, Industry, Warrior, A Teacher, Filthy Rich, and neXt. The last two are doing so because they have been cancelled, and A Teacher was always supposed to be a limited series.

Of course, there's another series ending in December on Disney+ Hotstar that will be a much tougher (temporary) goodbye. I'm talking about The Mandalorian season 2, which has three episodes left as we head into the final month of 2020. We will miss you Baby Yoda, I mean Grogu. For what it's worth, a second season of The Mandalorian's making-of series is expected to start a week later on Christmas Day. Disney+ has yet to confirm that though.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year. (Local-language dubbed versions of Disney+ originals — for instance Mulan — are available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP as well.) With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in December 2020. Disney+ originals are marked in bold for your convenience.

December 1
Filthy Rich: Series Finale
His Dark Materials: Season 2, weekly
Industry: Season 1, weekly
A Teacher: Limited Series, weekly

December 2
Big Sky: Season 1, weekly
neXt: Season 1, weekly

December 4
Beyond the Clouds: Season 1, weekly
Godmothered
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17, weekly
The Mandalorian: Season 2, weekly
Mulan
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Season 1, weekly

December 5
Warrior: Season 2 Finale

December 7
Euphoria: Trouble Don't Last Always
Family Guy: Season 19, weekly

December 11
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special
Safety

December 13
Adventure of the Ring: Season 1, weekly

December 18
Arendelle Castle Yule Log 2.0
Dory's Reef Cam
The Mandalorian: Season 2 Finale
On Pointe: Season 1, all episodes
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Season 1 Winter Finale

December 22
Industry: Season 1 Finale

December 23
neXt: Series Finale

December 25
Burrow (in the SparkShorts collection)
Soul

December 29
His Dark Materials: Season 2 Finale
A Teacher: Limited Series Finale

