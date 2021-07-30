Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar August 2021: The Empire, Cruella, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and More

And a smattering of Marvel and Star Wars stuff alongside.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 July 2021 18:35 IST
Disney+ Hotstar August 2021: The Empire, Cruella, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and More

Photo Credit: Disney

Emma Stone in and as Cruella

  • Cruella out August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 13
  • The Empire doesn’t have an exact release date yet

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 27 titles that will be released on its platform in August 2021. There are two big originals from India — the first is Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war drama about the 1971 Indo-Pak War led by Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India is out August 13, the week of Independence Day, on Disney+ Hotstar. The other one is The Empire, a period drama that will chronicle the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, from Babur to Aurangzeb. Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and Dino Morea lead the cast of The Empire, which comes from director Nikkhil Advani. Disney+ Hotstar hasn't set a release date for The Empire as yet.

There's more Indian-oriented content from Disney+ too in the Disney Channel movie Spin. Featuring Abhay Deol, Spin follows an Indian-American teen who discovers a passion for DJ mixes and blends that with her heritage. Spin is out August 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. Beyond that, Disney+ will also offer the animated anthology series Marvel's What If...?, premiering August 11. Marvel will also offer revision lessons on the characters involved there on August 4 in Marvel Studios Legends. Elsewhere, the Emma Stone-led Cruella drops August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, as we'd reported. And on August 25, we will get a special The Mandalorian making-of episode for Luke Skywalker's cameo.

Disney+ Hotstar August 2021 releases — the full list

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except otherwise mentioned. Disney+ Hotstar plans are changing in September, mind you. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021. Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials are marked in bold for your convenience.

August 1
Black Monday: Season 3, weekly

August 2
The Chi: Season 4, weekly
The White Lotus: Season 1, weekly

August 3
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly

August 4
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Season 1, weekly
Marvel Studios Legends, new episodes
Monsters at Work: Season 1, weekly
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Short Circuit: Season 2, all episodes
Turner & Hooch: Season 1, weekly
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, weekly

August 5
American Horror Stories: Season 1, weekly
Dave: Season 2, weekly

August 6
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1 Finale
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly

August 9
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, weekly

August 11
Goofy “Stay at Home” Shorts
Marvel's What If...?, weekly

August 13
Bhuj: The Pride of India — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

August 15
Spin

August 18
Diary of a Future President: Season 2, all episodes
Growing Up Animal: Season 1, all episodes

August 23
Work in Progress: Season 2, weekly

August 25
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale”

August 27
Cruella
Vacation Friends

August TBA
Black Widow (expected) — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
The Empire — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Akhil Arora
Binance Ordered by Malaysia Regulator to Completely Disable Website, App

Disney+ Hotstar August 2021: The Empire, Cruella, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and More
