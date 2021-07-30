Photo Credit: Disney
Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 27 titles that will be released on its platform in August 2021. There are two big originals from India — the first is Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war drama about the 1971 Indo-Pak War led by Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India is out August 13, the week of Independence Day, on Disney+ Hotstar. The other one is The Empire, a period drama that will chronicle the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, from Babur to Aurangzeb. Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and Dino Morea lead the cast of The Empire, which comes from director Nikkhil Advani. Disney+ Hotstar hasn't set a release date for The Empire as yet.
There's more Indian-oriented content from Disney+ too in the Disney Channel movie Spin. Featuring Abhay Deol, Spin follows an Indian-American teen who discovers a passion for DJ mixes and blends that with her heritage. Spin is out August 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. Beyond that, Disney+ will also offer the animated anthology series Marvel's What If...?, premiering August 11. Marvel will also offer revision lessons on the characters involved there on August 4 in Marvel Studios Legends. Elsewhere, the Emma Stone-led Cruella drops August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, as we'd reported. And on August 25, we will get a special The Mandalorian making-of episode for Luke Skywalker's cameo.
Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except otherwise mentioned. Disney+ Hotstar plans are changing in September, mind you. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021. Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials are marked in bold for your convenience.
August 1
Black Monday: Season 3, weekly
August 2
The Chi: Season 4, weekly
The White Lotus: Season 1, weekly
August 3
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly
August 4
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Season 1, weekly
Marvel Studios Legends, new episodes
Monsters at Work: Season 1, weekly
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Short Circuit: Season 2, all episodes
Turner & Hooch: Season 1, weekly
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, weekly
August 5
American Horror Stories: Season 1, weekly
Dave: Season 2, weekly
August 6
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1 Finale
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly
August 9
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, weekly
August 11
Goofy “Stay at Home” Shorts
Marvel's What If...?, weekly
August 13
Bhuj: The Pride of India — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
August 15
Spin
August 18
Diary of a Future President: Season 2, all episodes
Growing Up Animal: Season 1, all episodes
August 23
Work in Progress: Season 2, weekly
August 25
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale”
August 27
Cruella
Vacation Friends
August TBA
Black Widow (expected) — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
The Empire — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
