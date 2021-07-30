Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 27 titles that will be released on its platform in August 2021. There are two big originals from India — the first is Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war drama about the 1971 Indo-Pak War led by Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India is out August 13, the week of Independence Day, on Disney+ Hotstar. The other one is The Empire, a period drama that will chronicle the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, from Babur to Aurangzeb. Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and Dino Morea lead the cast of The Empire, which comes from director Nikkhil Advani. Disney+ Hotstar hasn't set a release date for The Empire as yet.

There's more Indian-oriented content from Disney+ too in the Disney Channel movie Spin. Featuring Abhay Deol, Spin follows an Indian-American teen who discovers a passion for DJ mixes and blends that with her heritage. Spin is out August 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. Beyond that, Disney+ will also offer the animated anthology series Marvel's What If...?, premiering August 11. Marvel will also offer revision lessons on the characters involved there on August 4 in Marvel Studios Legends. Elsewhere, the Emma Stone-led Cruella drops August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar, as we'd reported. And on August 25, we will get a special The Mandalorian making-of episode for Luke Skywalker's cameo.

Disney+ Hotstar August 2021 releases — the full list

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, except otherwise mentioned. Disney+ Hotstar plans are changing in September, mind you. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in August 2021. Disney+ originals and Hotstar Specials are marked in bold for your convenience.

August 1

Black Monday: Season 3, weekly

August 2

The Chi: Season 4, weekly

The White Lotus: Season 1, weekly

August 3

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, weekly

August 4

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Season 1, weekly

Marvel Studios Legends, new episodes

Monsters at Work: Season 1, weekly

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Short Circuit: Season 2, all episodes

Turner & Hooch: Season 1, weekly

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, weekly

August 5

American Horror Stories: Season 1, weekly

Dave: Season 2, weekly

August 6

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1 Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly

August 9

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, weekly

August 11

Goofy “Stay at Home” Shorts

Marvel's What If...?, weekly

August 13

Bhuj: The Pride of India — on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

August 15

Spin

August 18

Diary of a Future President: Season 2, all episodes

Growing Up Animal: Season 1, all episodes

August 23

Work in Progress: Season 2, weekly

August 25

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale”

August 27

Cruella

Vacation Friends