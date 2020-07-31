Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar August 2020 Releases: Khuda Haafiz, Phineas and Ferb the Movie, Spies in Disguise, and More

Alongside more Perry Mason, and a star-studded The One and Only Ivan.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 July 2020 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Disney

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Highlights
  • Khuda Haafiz available August 14 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie out August 28 in India
  • Spies in Disguise sneaks in August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 21 titles that will be released on its platform in August 2020. The biggest of the lot are the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action thriller Khuda Haafiz, out August 14, and the animated Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, slated for August 28. The latter will be joined by a few more Disney+ originals, including the documentary Howard about the Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast lyricist Howard Ashman on August 7; and The One and Only Ivan with Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, and Indira Varma, available August 21.

Beyond that, Disney+ Hotstar Premium has one new HBO series — Lovecraft Country, with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peel as executive producers, premiering August 17 — to add to the existing roster made up of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7, Real Time with Bill Maher season 18, the fourth and final season of the anthology Room 104, the Matthew Rhys-led miniseries reboot of Perry Mason, the London-set I May Destroy You from Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), and the third season of The Chi. All those will run weekly.

That leaves the Kristen Stewart-led sci-fi horror Underwater, available August 14 on Disney+ Hotstar, and the children's spy comedy Spies in Disguise with Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, and DJ Khaled. Spies in Disguise is out August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Everything on the list below is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar Premium — available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year — save for Khuda Haafiz, which is also available with Disney+ Hotstar VIP. With that, here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ August in August 2020. Disney+ originals and “Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex” titles are marked in bold for your convenience.

August 1
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 2 “Star Time”

August 3
The Chi: Season 3, Episode 7 “A Stain”
I'll Be Gone in the Dark: Finale, Episode 6 “Walk Into the Light”
Perry Mason: Season 1, Episode 7 “Chapter 7”

August 4
I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 9 “Social Media Is a Great Way to Connect”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 20
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 21

August 7
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1 Finale, Episode 40 “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Howard
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 2 “Fever Pitch”
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 36 “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
Pixar in Real Life: Season 1, Episode 10 “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

August 8
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 3 “Avalanche”
Spies in Disguise

August 10
The Chi: Season 3, Episode 8 “Frunchroom”
Perry Mason: Season 1 Finale, Episode 8 “Chapter 8”

August 11
I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 “The Cause the Cure”
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 22

August 14
Khuda Haafiz
Magic Camp
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 3 “Getting Testy”
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 37 “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Underwater
Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 1 “Dinosaurs”

August 15
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 4 “Bangs”

August 17
The Chi: Season 3, Episode 9 “Lackin'”
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 1 “Sundown”

August 18
I May Destroy You: Season 1, Episode 11 “Would You Like to Know the Sex?”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 21
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 23

August 21
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 4 “Sleep Mode”
The One and Only Ivan
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 38 “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 2 “National Parks”

August 22
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 5 “Oh, Harry!”

August 24
The Chi: Season 3 Finale, Episode 10 “A Couple, Two, Three”
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 2 “Whitey's on the Moon”

August 25
I May Destroy You: Season 1 Finale, Episode 12 “Ego Death”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 7, Episode 22
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18, Episode 24

August 28
Muppets Now: Season 1, Episode 5 “The I.T. Factor”
One Day at Disney: Season 1, Episode 39 “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Weird But True!: Season 3, Episode 3 “Farming”

August 29
Room 104: Season 4, Episode 6 “The Hikers”

August 31
Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 3 “Holy Ghost”

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Khuda Haafiz, Phineas and Ferb the Movie Candace Against the Universe, Phineas and Ferb, Perry Mason, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Lovecraft Country, National Geographic, The One and Only Ivan
