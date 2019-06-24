Technology News
loading

2019 Cricket World Cup: Hotstar Breaks Record With 100 Million Daily Active Users on India vs Pakistan Match Day

Hotstar recorded 15.6 million concurrent viewers during the match.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
2019 Cricket World Cup: Hotstar Breaks Record With 100 Million Daily Active Users on India vs Pakistan Match Day

Hotstar leads the pack in video streaming services

Highlights
  • Hotstar had the highest-ever active users during the match
  • 66 percent of reach was witnessed from towns beyond the big metros
  • India vs Pakistan match marked a 1.7x increase in average concurrency

Hotstar on Monday announced it had seen a record 100 million active users in a single day during the recent India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It recorded 15.6 million concurrent viewers, and 66 percent of the total Hotstar reach was witnessed from towns beyond the big metros. The India vs Pakistan match was held on June 16 and the 100 million daily active user mark was a new milestone for the platform. To recall, the OTT platform Hotstar broke records by registering 18.6 million concurrent viewers in the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final last month.

The India vs Pakistan match marked a 1.7x increase in average concurrency on Hotstar compared to any other India match so far, the company said in a statement. The streaming giant also registered record-breaking concurrency of 15.6 million viewers, the highest ever for an ODI match. As we mentioned, this is not the highest concurrency figure for Hotstar, with that achievement held for the IPL 2019 final in May, which saw 18.6 million concurrent viewers.

Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer, Hotstar said in a statement, “We are delighted to have been able to deliver an uninterrupted cricket watching experience to such a large audience at once. Having achieved a single day platform reach of 100 million demonstrates the indisputable technology prowess that Hotstar brings to the OTT industry. This remarkable achievement has helped us set a new viewership benchmark.”

Among the video streaming services, Hotstar leads the pack in Counterpoint's latest report, thanks to its sports content and content partnerships, followed by Amazon Prime Video and SonyLiv. Netflix ranked fourth, and it was joined by Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, and Eros Now at spots from five to eight, respectively. Indians under the age of 35 years account for 89 percent of the country's total video streaming platform users, the Counterpoint report claimed.

In other Hotstar news, BSNL's newly announced Superstar 300 broadband plan, priced at Rs. 749, is bundling the Hotstar Premium subscription. The plan offers 300GB of high-speed data at 50Mbps per month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hotstar, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Says His Greatest Mistake Was Losing to Android
Honor Smartphones
2019 Cricket World Cup: Hotstar Breaks Record With 100 Million Daily Active Users on India vs Pakistan Match Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  3. Mi Band 4 Sees 1 Million Units Shipped in Just Over a Week: Xiaomi
  4. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  5. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Launched in India
  7. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Feature Now Plays Videos Even on Home Screen
  9. Is Firefox Better Than Chrome? It Comes Down to Privacy
  10. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Confirmed, Will Launch in India First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.