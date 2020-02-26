Technology News
loading

Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-PM Modi Censorship of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A bit funny, given the PM Modi-centric episode is on YouTube anyway.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 February 2020 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-PM Modi Censorship of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Photo Credit: HBO

A still from the PM Modi episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Highlights
  • Last Week Tonight season 7, episode 2 not available on Hotstar
  • In response, Android users left 1-star reviews for the Hotstar app
  • Hotstar has not issued a response on why the episode is missing

Hotstar is keeping quiet, but its audience isn't. Since its decision on Tuesday to not upload the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-centric episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — HBO's half-hour news satire talk show that has won 16 Emmys during its run — in India, Android users have left a large number of 1-star reviews for the Hotstar app on Google Play, that directly mention Last Week Tonight, Oliver, PM Modi, the government, or censorship. Several other 1-star reviews have also come up in this period that are less descriptive and straightforward, and it's possible are for similar reasons. A few iPhone users have done the same on the App Store.

The Disney-owned streaming service — set to be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar in about a month — has brought this on itself, in what reads like an attempt to keep the PM Modi-led government happy. News reports have cited government sources saying there was no complaint, and the Internet is not subject to the guidelines imposed on TV channels in India. And it's a bit funny, because Last Week Tonight publishes its “main story” segments — the part of the episode that does a deep-dive into a topic — on YouTube worldwide anyway, so if people want to watch it, they will, for free.

This isn't Hotstar's first instance of self-censorship — and it's abundantly clear that India's biggest streaming service, now part of one of the world's biggest entertainment companies in Disney, can't be bothered in the least. Hotstar's support team has only responded to 1-star Google Play reviews that complain about its technology issues or subscription troubles, while ignoring the ones that talk about Oliver and censorship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hotstar, Narendra Modi, BJP, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Star India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced to 336 Days

Related Stories

Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-PM Modi Censorship of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  3. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  6. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  7. Realme 6 Will Come with 64 MP AI Quad Camera
  8. Realme Band Launch Set for March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  9. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome Gets Patch for a Zero-Day Flaw That’s Being Exploited in the Wild
  2. Amazon Opens Its First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in the US
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X, T, and L Series Refreshed With AMD Ryzen Pro 4000, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors
  5. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-PM Modi Censorship of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, Specifications
  7. iQoo 3 With 5G Variant, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones in India, Featuring Dual Dynamic Drivers, Braided Cable
  9. Warren Buffet Ditches His Flip Feature Phone, Switches to a Smartphone - the iPhone 11
  10. Jio Rs. 1,299 Long-Term Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced to 336 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.