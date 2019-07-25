Technology News
loading

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Series Set at Hulu With Lost’s Carlton Cuse, Wonder Woman’s Jason Fuchs: Report

Best known as the classic books by Douglas Adams.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 16:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Series Set at Hulu With Lost’s Carlton Cuse, Wonder Woman’s Jason Fuchs: Report

An omnibus edition of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Highlights
  • Cuse, Fuchs will serve as joint showrunners, head writers
  • Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series will air on Hulu in the US
  • Disney-ABC’s deal in India could bring it to Amazon Prime Video

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is reportedly being turned into a new TV show. Lost co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and Wonder Woman co-writer Jason Fuchs are developing a series adaptation of Dogulas Adams' iconic comedy sci-fi classic for the American streaming service Hulu. Cuse and Fuchs will serve as head writers, showrunners, and executive producers on The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Hulu series, with Fuchs set to write the script for the pilot episode. ABC Signature, the streaming subsidiary of ABC Studios, known for Marvel's Runaways and Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, will produce it.

The news of the new Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series hails from Deadline, which notes that Cuse and Fuchs will offer “a modern update of the classic story” created by Adams in the late 1970s. That likely means that the Hulu series will be set in a contemporary world. Cuse' Genre Arts will produce the series for ABC Signature, with Genre Arts president Lindsey Springer serving as executive producer alongside Cuse and Fuchs.

Though it was originally a radio series broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 1978, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is most famous in the written form. Adams wrote five novels — The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1979), The Restaurant at the End of the Universe (1980), Life, the Universe and Everything (1982), So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish (1984), and Mostly Harmless (1992) — before his untimely death in 2001. A sixth, And Another Thing... (2009), was written by Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer.

The novels largely follow a hapless Englishman named Arthur Dent, who is rescued by a human-like alien called Ford Prefect, just prior to the destruction of the Earth to make way for an inter-galactic highway. During his adventures in space, Dent comes across the Galactic President Zaphod Beeblebrox, a depressed robot called Marvin the Paranoid Android, and the only other human survivor, Trillian, a woman Arthur once met at a party.

Known for their whimsical humour, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series of novels — translated in over 30 languages — have been highly influential. The names of the robot and the woman Trillian have inspired the English alt rock band Radiohead, who had a song named after it on their 1997 album, and a messaging app, respectively. It also gave rise to the “Don't Panic” meme, and Towel Day, which is celebrated on May 25 every year. But best of all, it's known for the number 42, which Adams posited as “the answer to life, the universe, and everything”. A joke, naturally.

There have been multiple adaptations on screen before, including a six-part series in 1981, an interactive video game in 1984, and a feature film in 2005. The last of those remains the best known, starring the likes of Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, and Zooey Deschanel, along with the voices of Stephen Fry and Alan Rickman. But the film failed to properly translate Adams' humour on screen and the story was left incomplete. Cuse and Fuchs will hope to do better with their adaptation.

In addition to Lost, Cuse is known for co-creating the Amazon Prime Video series adaptation of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and the contemporary prequel to 1960 film Psycho in The Bates Motel, and writing the feature film adaptation of video game franchise Rampage. Fuchs has also written Ice Age: Continental Drift.

With Hulu unavailable in India and Disney holding the rights — it owns ABC — The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy will either air on Amazon Prime Video, which has a long-term deal with Disney India for its TV slate, or Hotstar, which is now owned by Disney.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Hulu, Douglas Adams, ABC, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says
Password Stealing Malware Attacks Rise 60 Percent in First Half of 2019: Kaspersky
Honor Smartphones
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Series Set at Hulu With Lost’s Carlton Cuse, Wonder Woman’s Jason Fuchs: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  6. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  7. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  8. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  9. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  10. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Honor Friendship Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play, More Discounted on Amazon
  3. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  5. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  6. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
  7. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
  9. Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
  10. Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.