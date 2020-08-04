Technology News
Hisense Launches 4K, Full-HD TV Range in India With Built-In Chromecast: Price, Features

Hisense new TV lineup includes the Hisense A56E series of Android TVs and Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 August 2020 18:41 IST
Hisense 32-inch A56E TV is priced the lowest at Rs. 11,990

Highlights
  • Hisense offers 5-year panel warranty for buyers before August 9
  • Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV range offers three HDMI ports
  • All Hisense 4K TVs support Dual Band Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision HDR

Hisense has launched a range of premium TV sets in India. This includes six models of ultra-HD (UHD) and Android TVs priced between Rs. 11,990 to Rs. 33,990. The entire range of TVs will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliq, and Reliance Digital. Customers can start availing the models when sales begin on August 6. Apart from these six new TV sets, Hisense also plans to launch three other models including the 65-inch QLED, 58-inch UHD and 70-inch UHD TV soon.

Hisense TV range price in India, sale offers

The new Hisense range has three sets with 4K panels, while the other three feature full-HD panels. The current available lineup includes the Hisense A56E series of Android TVs and the Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV series.

The 32-inch Hisense A56E TV is priced at Rs. 11,990, the 40-inch variant is priced at Rs. 18,990, and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 20,990 in India.

The 4K range includes the 43-inch Hisense A71F TV priced at Rs. 24,990, the 50-inch variant priced at Rs. 29,990, and the 55-inch model priced at Rs. 33,990.

The entire range will go on sale from August 6 on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliq, and Reliance Digital, Hisense is offering a five-year panel warranty for all buyers between August 6 and August 9.

Hisense TV range features

The Hisense 4K TV panels offer Dolby Vision HDR technology for better picture quality and offer support for Dolby Atmos sound as well. There's also Dual Band Wi-Fi support for faster connectivity and has smooth motion optimisation integrations as well. All the TV sets run on Android TV 9.0 Pie with built-in Google Assistant and Google Play store access. There's built-in Chromecast, and the entire range supports voice-based remote control. These TVs have a feature called Bluetooth Audio Out, giving users an option of connecting wireless headphones.

The Hisense TV range delivers 30W sound output for devices with screen size of 50-inch and above, 24W speakers are integrated in sets with 43-inch display size, and 20W speakers on the 32-inch set. The Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV range has a bezel-less design and comes with Ultra Dimming technology. The TV sets in this range come with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

The Hisense A56E series of Android TVs have slightly thicker bezels and are the most affordable of the lot. This TV range has two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

The most premium Hisense U7QF QLED TV 65-inch TV, which will be available soon, comes with Quantum Dot Color Technology and 700 nits peak brightness. It has a bezel-less design and has a stylish central stand for propping on the table. The TV incorporates four HDMI ports and two USB ports. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Hisense, Hisense TV Range, Hisense TV India Launch, Hisense TV Range Price in India
