NDTV Gadgets360.com

Henry Cavill Cast as Lead of Netflix's The Witcher Series

, 05 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Henry Cavill Cast as Lead of Netflix's The Witcher Series

Photo Credit: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Netflix

Highlights

  • Cavill will play Geralt of Rivia in Witcher series
  • It will have eight episodes on Netflix
  • Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the showrunner

Henry Cavill will star as the lead character Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, Netflix has announced. The show is based on the fantasy series of short stories and novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which has previously been adapted into the well-known video game franchise alongside a film, a TV series, and graphic novels.

Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the DC film universe, having starred in Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Man of Steel. He was most recently seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Though the Witcher saga is set in a fictional world called the Continent, it is based on Slavic mythology, which makes casting Cavill, an English actor, an interesting choice for sure.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the showrunner, head writer and executive producer on Netflix’s Witcher series. She has previously written several episodes of The Defenders and Daredevil season 1, in addition to being a co-executive producer on both shows.

“He was my first meeting,” Hissrich tweeted Tuesday of Cavill. “I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS [emphasis hers] Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome Henry Cavill to the Witcher family.”

The Netflix adaptation of The Witcher will have eight episodes, which will be directed by Alik Sakharov (House of Cards) helming four including the pilot, while Alex Garcia Lopez (Luke Cage) and Charlotte Brändström (Outlander) will handle two apiece. Sakharov will also serve as executive producer.

Other executive producers include Sean Daniel, Jason Brown and Kathy Lingg at Hivemind Entertainment, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Polish production and VFX house Platige Image, which had revealed the series’ development in May last year.

Sapkowski is set to serve as creative consultant as well. He had criticised the 2001 film and 2002 TV series – both titled The Hexer – made by Polish director Marek Brodzki, so it’s good that he’s personally involved with this one.

Here’s the official description for The Witcher series from Netflix:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, The Witcher, Henry Cavill
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Protecting Democracy Is an Arms Race: Mark Zuckerberg
Could It Soon Be Game Over for the Fortnite Craze?
AI Camera Phones
Henry Cavill Cast as Lead of Netflix's The Witcher Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Improves Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  5. Samsung's First Foldable Smartphone Could Be Launched in November: DJ Koh
  6. WhatsApp for iPhone Brings Status Search, Notification Extension, Suspicious Link Indicator
  7. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  8. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
  9. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  10. Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India on September 6: What We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.