Technology News
loading

HBO Max Streaming Service to Launch in May 2020 at $14.99 per Month, AT&T Says

Some existing subscribers to HBO's cable channel or HBO Now will get free access to HBO Max, AT&T said.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HBO Max Streaming Service to Launch in May 2020 at $14.99 per Month, AT&T Says

AT&T has said HBO Max will become the "workhorse" for its video business

Highlights
  • HBO Max will challenge Netflix, Disney, Comcast, and Apple
  • The price of HBO Max is the same as that of HBO Now
  • AT&T will bundle HBO Max with some unlimited wireless plans

AT&T said Tuesday that its HBO Max streaming service will launch in May for $15 a month, joining a crowded field.

The company has said HBO Max will become the "workhorse" for its video business as cord-cutting of traditional TV expands. It hopes to migrate people who pay for HBO in different ways today to the new platform. The service grew out of AT&T's $81 billion purchase of Time Warner, which AT&T has overhauled and rechristened WarnerMedia.

HBO Max will challenge Netflix alongside Disney, Comcast, and Apple. It will be the most expensive of the new services that have announced prices, which could make it challenging to expand its customer base.

It is also the same price as HBO Now, the current HBO streaming service for people who don't get the cable channel. Company officials expect existing HBO customers — those subscribing either via cable or HBO Now — to switch to HBO Max, which will offer far more to watch.

Some existing subscribers to HBO's cable channel or HBO Now will get free access to HBO Max, AT&T said.

The company said it will launch a version of HBO Max with ads in 2021, a new twist for a brand known for being ad-free. The company wants to reach 50 million subscribers in the US by 2025, and 75 to 90 million worldwide. It expects HBO Max to be profitable starting in 2023.

The service will offer movies and programs from HBO and the WarnerMedia library, including Friends, which it will pull back from Netflix. Other hits like The Big Bang Theory and South Park will also be available.

It's aiming for kids with "Sesame Street" and an Elmo talk show. And it will have superhero movies from DC.

The service will also launch 50 original series in the first year, half targeted to younger adults and the remainder split between shows for kids and for adults. The service won't release a season's worth of episodes all at once, as Netflix typically does.

AT&T will bundle HBO Max with some unlimited wireless plans as well as certain "premium" home TV and internet plans to promote the streaming service. It will work with other cable and satellite companies to get them to offer the HBO Max service for their customers too.

It plans to invest roughly $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,200) into HBO Max in 2020 and about $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,100 crores) annually for a few more years. (Netflix will spend $15 billion this year alone on shows and movies.) AT&T executives stressed an emphasis on quality.

AT&T is looking to future-proof its video business, which has been shrinking as cord-cutting accelerates. Customers are departing its previous attempt at a new-TV tack, the online-cable substitute today known as AT&T TV Now, as AT&T sought to make it profitable and raised prices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AT and T, HBO Max, Time Warner
Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details
Honor Smartphones
HBO Max Streaming Service to Launch in May 2020 at $14.99 per Month, AT&T Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  5. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  6. Mi CC9 Pro Official Teasers Highlight Curved Display, Camera Zoom
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  9. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor, QLED Display, Wireless PowerShare Launched
  2. Sony PlayStation Vue Streaming Service to Shut Down in January, Company Cites Competition
  3. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Announced With Straight-to-Series Order
  5. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India, Users Report
  6. HBO Max Streaming Service to Launch in May 2020 at $14.99 per Month, AT&T Says
  7. Apple Pay in EU Antitrust Spotlight as Regulators Seek Details
  8. Government Said to Form Panel to Address Telecom Woes
  9. Mi CC9 Pro Official Render Shows Curved Display, Video Teaser Highlights Zooming Capabilities
  10. Apple Resumes Human Reviews of Siri Audio With iOS 13.2 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.