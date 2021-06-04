Technology News
loading

HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch

Amit Malhotra is now the HBO Max MD for Southeast Asia and India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 June 2021 16:34 IST
HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch

Photo Credit: WarnerMedia

(inset) Amit Malhotra

Highlights
  • Malhotra will convert HBO Go Asia into HBO Max
  • He will explore ‘potential future launch’ for India
  • HBO Max expands this June into LatAm, Caribbean

HBO Max has taken the first steps towards an India launch, with WarnerMedia announcing Friday that it has appointed Disney veteran executive Amit Malhotra as the managing director for HBO Max in Southeast Asia and India. Malhotra is now responsible for HBO Go that is currently available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam — HBO Go will be upgraded to HBO Max in these territories. Malhotra will also help WarnerMedia explore a “potential future launch” in India, the American giant said in its announcement.

Currently, HBO Max has no direct-to-consumer presence in India. While sister unit HBO — it shares the name but is a separate entity — has a deal in place with Disney+ Hotstar, HBO Max has largely not bothered to bring its content to the South Asian market. The only major exceptions are Justice League Snyder Cut (which was offered via video-on-demand services such as Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, and Google Play Movies), and Friends: The Reunion (that was sold to the most unlikely of candidates in Zee5). Outside of that, there are a couple of HBO Max movies on video-on-demand.

“I am delighted to be part of the incredible team at WarnerMedia in Asia as we look at bringing HBO Max to this region,” Malhotra said in a prepared statement. “WarnerMedia's brands including DC Universe, HBO and Cartoon Network are extremely popular with passionate fans and audiences across this region. With a focus on consumers our goal will be to bring all of these brands and content together in an exciting new world class streaming experience as we move into the future with HBO Max.”

Malhotra spent 17 years at Disney prior to this, starting off as a sales director in Mumbai. He moved to Hong Kong in 2007 and served as the VP of program distribution for the APAC region. Since early 2012, Malhotra has been established out of Singapore — also the APAC home for WarnerMedia — where he has worked in content sales and distribution for South APAC and the Middle East, before elevating to become the country head for Singapore and Malaysia. Most recently, Malhotra was the regional lead for Disney+ in Southeast Asia and helped launch the streaming services Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hotstar. Now, he will be doing the same thing for its rival WarnerMedia.

Johannes Larcher, international chief for HBO Max, added: “With our upcoming launch across Latin America on June 29 and our plans for Europe on the horizon, we turn our sights toward Asia, where we have an incredible opportunity to bring HBO Max to millions of new fans who are just as excited about streaming as our audiences in the U.S. Amit's experience launching streaming services in both mature and emerging markets across Southeast Asia and the surrounding region make him the ideal leader to plan and oversee the rollout of HBO Max and its expanded content offering and platform experience.”

HBO Max launched exclusively in the US last May — it has 40.6 million paid subscribers there since — and will begin its first major expansion later in June in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean. Later in 2021, HBO's existing streaming services in Europe will be upgraded to HBO Max, a process that will replicate itself later in Southeast Asia. The wording for HBO Max's India launch — “exploring possible opportunities” for a “potential future launch” — suggests we might still be some way off before it arrives here.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HBO Max, HBO Max India, WarnerMedia, HBO Go, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Disney, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Amit Malhotra
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
PUBG’s UAZ Jeep Seen in Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser, Erangel Map Also Mentioned
Facebook Marketplace in EU, UK Antitrust Crosshairs Over Use of Classified Ad Data

Related Stories

HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  5. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  6. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  10. Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5
#Latest Stories
  1. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
  2. Facebook Marketplace in EU, UK Antitrust Crosshairs Over Use of Classified Ad Data
  3. HBO Max Takes First Step Towards a ‘Potential Future’ India Launch
  4. PUBG’s UAZ Jeep Seen in Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser, Erangel Map Also Mentioned
  5. MIT Researchers Create Programmable Digital Fibre That Can Be Sewn Into Fabrics
  6. Motorola Defy Series Could Soon Be Relaunched, May Come With Snapdragon 662 SoC: Report
  7. Google Takes Cue From Apple, Plans to Let Android Users Opt Out of Advertisement Tracking Later This Year
  8. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste, Solar Panels to ISS
  9. Bitcoin, Dogecoin vs Gold: Which Investment in 2021 Would Have Made You Richer?
  10. iPad Pro With Wireless Charging, Redesigned iPad mini in the Works: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com