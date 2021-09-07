Technology News
HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, May Start at Rs. 69 per Month

HBO Max may also have annual subscription options in India, with up to 50 percent discount.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2021 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: WarnerMedia

HBO Max is said to be available in India in three distinct tiers

Highlights
  • HBO Max may offer an ad-supported experience at Rs. 69 per month
  • The streaming service is said to be available ad-free at Rs. 139
  • HBO Max would offer 4K content at Rs. 329 a month

HBO Max, the over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that specifically offers HBO content alongside originals, TV shows, and Hollywood movies, is likely to enter India soon. While the exact launch details are yet to be revealed, HBO Max's plan details for the Indian market have surfaced online. The streaming service is said to be available in three different tiers, starting at Rs. 69 per month. HBO Max would compete against the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix that are already available in the country with catalogues offering international and local content.

Telecom-focussed site OnlyTech has reported the India plan details of HBO Max. The plans are said to be shared among a group of users under an online pre-launch survey conducted by market research firm Nepa.

HBO Max plans in India (expected)

OnlyTech reports that HBO Max will be available to users in India at as low as Rs. 69 per month. The most affordable plan would be called ‘Ad supported,' and it would allow users to watch content only in standard definition (SD) resolution with up to two concurrent streams available across mobile, tablet, and other devices. It would also offer movies one year after their theatrical or digital release and shows after their season completes.

The second plan that HBO Max is said to release for the Indian market would be called ‘Mobile.' It would be available at Rs. 139 a month and would include ad-free SD content that would come with a single concurrent stream only and specifically for mobile or tablet screen. Customers getting the HBO Max Mobile plan would be able to access movies within six to eight months after their theatrical or digital release, whereas shows would be available two to three weeks after their global release.

HBO Max may also have a ‘Standard' plan at Rs. 329 a month that would offer ad-free content in 4K resolution with up to three concurrent streams viewable across a range of devices. It would bring movies and shows directly after their global release.

All three plans by HBO Max are said to have the ability to create up to five viewer profiles. The streaming service is also reported to have annual subscription options available for its Mobile and Standards plans with up to 50 percent discount.

While the annual subscription of the HBO Max Mobile plan would be available at Rs. 1,001 a year, the HBO Max Standard plan would be given at Rs. 1,974 a year.

There would be some differences between the reported prices and their actual versions as the said details are meant for reference purposes.

HBO Max is said to have some original shows in plans for Indian viewers that would star leading. Bollywood actors. Popular Indian directors will also be bringing new content to the service, as per the report.

Viewers in the country are also said to receive localisation including subtitles in local Indian languages as well as dedicated Kids profile and personalised home screen. The service would also include Dolby Atmos sound.

Since HBO Max hasn't confirmed any of the details, the information on its India plans should be considered with a pinch of salt.

At present, HBO Max is available in the US and certain US territories, as well as select countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is due to reach other countries later this year.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: HBO Max Plans, HBO Max, HBO, HBO Max India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
