Hawkeye trailer is here. On Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its next Disney+ series Hawkeye, led by Jeremy Renner as the returning Clint Barton/ Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) as his protégé Kate Bishop who will take the mantle from him. And turns out, it's going to be a Christmas show — Marvel's first. The Hawkeye trailer sets up the dynamic between its leads. It also reveals that Steve Rogers/ Captain America has his own play on Broadway — Rogers: The Musical — that we get to see for a bit in the Hawkeye trailer. Disney+ Hotstar also announced that Hawkeye will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“This is the first Christmas we've had together in years,” Hawkeye's eldest Lila Barton (Ava Russo — yes she's the daughter of director Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame director Joe Russo) says at the start of the Hawkeye trailer. Clint says he's making up for some lost time as we see them exit Rogers: The Musical, before he spots something very similar on the news: his Ronin costume from Endgame. “When I wore this suit, I made a lot of enemies,” he reveals in voiceover. Clint sends the kids away and says he will be home by Christmas, before catching up to this Ronin pretender.

Turns out that it's Kate, who's surprised to find out that the Hawkeye has found her. As Clint wonders who she is, Kate replies: “Some people actually call me the world's greatest archer.” Funny you should say that in the company of the world's greatest archer. Clint begins to help Kate, the Hawkeye trailer reveals, which keeps on delaying his return home. We get peeks at Hawkeye's action that's played for laughs usually, Vera Farmiga who's playing Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop, and then Rogers: The Musical that features stage actors dressed in costumes of several Marvel superheroes.

The Hawkeye trailer ends with spurts of more action, including a car chase sequence where Clint runs Kate through his arrow collection. He tells her not to use two of them because they are too dangerous, but the one that Kate does get to deploy blows and flips a car over. “Holy s—t,” comes the reply from Kate, before she turns to Clint and wonders: “There are arrows more dangerous than that one?” The Hawkeye trailer is set to Andy Williams' rendition of the classic American Christmas song “It's the Most Wonderful Time of The Year”.

Bow down to the master of the bow & arrow as he arrives on 24th November in Marvel Studios' #Hawkeye on @DisneyPlusHS in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu pic.twitter.com/I9K4EYa4XN — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) September 13, 2021

There's no sign of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in the Hawkeye trailer — her presence in the Disney+ series was confirmed in the Black Widow post-credits scene, where it was revealed that she would operate as a semi-villain of sorts. Hawkeye also stars Fra Fee as Kazi who might be the mercenary villain Kazimierz Kazimierczak / Crown from Marvel Comics, Tony Dalton as Barton's early mentor Jack Duquesne / Swordsman, newcomer Alaqua Cox as deaf superhero Maya Lopez / Echo, Zahn McClarnon as Maya's father William Lopez, and Brian d'Arcy James.

Here's the official synopsis for Hawkeye from Disney+:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In India, Hawkeye will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.