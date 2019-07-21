Technology News
Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

It will also look at Jeremy Renner’s time as Ronin.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 09:08 IST
Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for the Hawkeye TV series

Highlights
  • Hawkeye series release date to be in 2021
  • It’ll be the fourth live-action series from Marvel Studios
  • Clint Barton will pass the torch to Kate Bishop

The Hawkeye series is happening. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Jeremy Renner will return to reprise his role as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Disney+ original series, which will also introduce Kate Bishop, just as a report from April had claimed. The role of Bishop has yet to be cast. Hawkeye will also look at Barton's time as Ronin, the new alter ego he transitioned to between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Back in April, Variety had said that Hawkeye would be “an adventure series in which Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton (Renner), will pass the torch to Kate Bishop”, a character in the Marvel Comics who takes up the mantle of Hawkeye after him. In the comics, Bishop is also much younger than Barton — she's also part of a superhero group called the Young Avengers — which sets up a nice mentor-mentee relationship for the Disney+ TV show.

Renner has played the character of Hawkeye in five films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 2011's Thor, 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The Hawkeye miniseries at Disney+ would be the fourth one in the MCU, alongside The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl; WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris; and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. All of them, including Hawkeye's, are expected to run for 6-8 episodes.

Hawkeye will release in autumn 2021 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.

Further reading: Hawkeye, Ronin, Jeremy Renner, Kate Bishop, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Hawkeye Series to Introduce Kate Bishop, to Release in Autumn 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
