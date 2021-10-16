Technology News
loading

Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English

Hawkeye begins with two-episode premiere in late November on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 October 2021 15:44 IST
Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English

Photo Credit: Mary Cybulski/Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Highlights
  • Hawkeye release date is November 24 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • It is first Marvel Disney+ series to be dubbed in Malayalam
  • Hawkeye has six episodes, will conclude on December 22

Hawkeye — the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld — will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be offered in Malayalam, Disney+ Hotstar has announced. Unlike what it previously said, Hawkeye will have dubbed versions for Indian audiences in four not three languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Previously, the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were dubbed in three: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This suggests that Disney+ Hotstar has seen success not only with Marvel series, but also with the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, which was made available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

“Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, and start streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on November 24 on Disney+ Hotstar,” Marvel's official Twitter account for India wrote in a thread on Saturday, October 16 — alongside a new one-minute Hawkeye teaser trailer available with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. With Hawkeye kicking off with a two-episode premiere, that means the six-episode Marvel miniseries will now conclude ahead of Christmas on Wednesday, December 22.

In addition to Renner as Clint Barton/ Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in training to be the new Hawkeye, the Marvel Disney+ series also stars Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as Kazi who might be the mercenary villain Kazimierz Kazimierczak/ Crown from Marvel Comics, Tony Dalton as Barton's early mentor Jack Duquesne/ Swordsman, newcomer Alaqua Cox as deaf superhero Maya Lopez/ Echo, Zahn McClarnon as Maya's father William Lopez, Florence Pugh as trained spy Yelena Belova (from Black Widow), and Brian d'Arcy James.

Here's the official synopsis for Hawkeye from Disney+:

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hawkeye, Hawkeye trailer, Hawkeye cast, Hawkeye release date in India, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling

Related Stories

Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 Goes on First Sale in India Today: Details Here
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  8. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  9. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
  2. Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling
  3. Moscow Metro Launches Face Pay — Large-Scale Facial ID Payment System
  4. Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
  5. Jack Dorsey Says Square Is Looking to Build a Bitcoin Mining System
  6. Meteorite That Crashed Into Canadian Woman’s Home Can Reveal Much About Solar System's Origin
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  8. NASA's Mission Lucy to Unravel Solar System Origin Launches Today on a 12-Year Journey
  9. Amazon-owned Twitch Says Source Code Exposed in Last Week's Data Breach
  10. TCL Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition With MicroLED Colour Display Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com