Hawkeye Series Casts Black Widow's Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, 4 More: Report

Part of MCU’s Phase 4, Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 December 2020 13:28 IST


Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Hawkeye series official logo

  • Hawkeye series release date to be in late 2021 / early 2022
  • Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld were part of Hawkeye cast
  • Hawkeye is one of eight confirmed Marvel series at Disney+

Hawkeye — the Marvel Cinematic Universe series at Disney+ Hotstar — has reportedly added six new cast members: Black Widow's Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova who was trained just as her sister-figure Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Vera Farmiga as Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) mother Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as the mercenary villain Kazi / Kazimierz Kazimierczak / Crown, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne / Swordsman who's a Hawkeye mentor / villain, newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo who can copy anyone's movements, and Zahn McClarnon as Maya's father William Lopez.

Variety brings word of the six new additions to the Hawkeye series cast. Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have commented, which isn't surprising given they have yet to confirm even Steinfeld's presence in the lead. Steinfeld herself has been mum on her inclusion, going so far to deny that it wasn't “something that's necessarily happening” but that was put to rest earlier this week after leaked set photos showed her in character alongside Jeremy Renner, who plays the original Hawkeye, Clint Barton. In the Disney+ series, Renner's Clint is expected to hand over the reins to Steinfeld's Kate, just as Johansson's Natasha will do with Pugh's Yelena on Black Widow.

That would explain Pugh's involvement in the Hawkeye series, though it's just speculation on our part, and there could be a million other reasons why she's involved. What it does confirm is that Marvel Studios has already begun charting the future of Yelena Belova in the MCU, that involves crossing over from films to series. That's a common thing going into Phase 4 of the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, next seen in WandaVision premiering January 15 on Disney+ Hotstar, will also be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set for March 2022 in theatres.

WandaVision and Hawkeye are two of eight confirmed MCU series, alongside the Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan-led The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki, the non-canonical animated Marvel's What If...?, and Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani (all for 2021), Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac in the lead potentially, and Tatiana Maslany-led She-Hulk (for 2022). A ninth series, with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, is said to be in the works.

Hawkeye is expected to air in late 2021 / early 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Further reading: Hawkeye, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Black Widow
